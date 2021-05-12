Crypto.com Launches BRL Bank Transfers and Brazilian Portuguese

The new fiat and language integrations mark Crypto.com's first major step in bringing its ecosystem of crypto products and services to users in Latin America (LATAM). These users can now deposit Brazilian Reais into their Fiat Wallet using TED, DOC, or PIX transfers, and use their funds to buy over 100 top coins at true cost. Crypto.com does not charge any fees for BRL bank transfers, but banking institutions may apply a processing fee. By adding BRL into the growing list of more than 20 payment currencies in the App, users can avoid FX fees from their bank, as well as view App balances in their local currency.

Following the release of 13 new languages in the second half of 2020, Crypto.com is now accessible to over 200 million Brazilian Portuguese speakers, the largest online population in LATAM.

Filomena Ruffa, General Manager of Latin America for Crypto.com, said: "The addition of BRL bank transfers in our fiat wallet and support for Brazilian Portuguese brings us closer to the Brazilian community by enabling them to use their local currency and language. As the largest Latin American country and one that has seen exceptional growth in digital banking and innovative financial solutions, Brazil is a very important market for us and we look forward to making crypto services accessible to everyone and support them in their pursuit of financial freedom."

Users can change their language to Brazilian Portuguese by:

Selecting Portugues do Brasil under Settings > Language in the App

Selecting Portugues do Brasil in Language Settings on the top right corner of the Exchange homepage

The continual release of new languages reflects Crypto.com's commitment to its mission of accelerating the world's transition to cryptocurrency. In October last year, the platform announced that it surpassed 5 million users worldwide, just three months after it reached the 3 million mark.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com today serves over 10 million customers with the world's fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa Card — the world's largest crypto card program — the Crypto.com Exchange and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet. Recently launched, Crypto.com NFT is the premier platform for collecting and trading NFTs, carefully curated from the worlds of art, design, entertainment and sports.

Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks.

Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 1,000+ strong team. Find out more by visiting https://crypto.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://crypto.com/



SOURCE Crypto.com