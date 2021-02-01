Crypto Broker AG, the brokerage division of Crypto Finance Group, receives the FINMA Securities House Licence

The Crypto Finance Group, a leading digital asset enabler for the finance sector, is pleased to announce that its brokerage subsidiary, Crypto Broker AG, has been granted a securities house licence by FINMA. The licence will allow the Crypto Finance Group to begin offering new products, services, and trading platform features, which will all meet the standards warranted by prudential regulatory oversight. As demand accelerates, institutional clients can place their trust in an expert, licenced counterparty to expand their business into the crypto and digital asset space.

ZURICH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Finance Group brokerage, Crypto Broker AG, has been granted a licence as a securities house with a bilateral trading facility by FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority. The licence is recognition of the group's consistently professional approach to crypto asset trading, liquidity provision, and innovation in financial services, making it a business-to-business partner of choice for institutional investors and leading financial players. This significant milestone caps a successful previous year for the group, with the brokerage trading over USD 1 billion in assets in 2020.