Cruelty-Free Makeup Market Will Continue Enjoying the Spotlight as Consumers Advocate Organic and Clean-Label Ingredients

Cruelty-Free Makeup Market to Grow by 1.6x as Focus on Animal Welfare Pick up Steam

- Fact.MR's extensive study on cruelty-free makeup market offers unbiased analysis on prevailing growth dynamics. This report explicates on vital factors such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities facilitating business expansion of key market players. In order to provide deeper insights, the market is categorized on the basis of product, nature, sales channel, price range, and customer-orientation across seven regions.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per Fact.MR, the global cruelty-free makeup market will surpass US$ 5.45 Bn through 2021. The market is forecast to register growth at 7.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious about the cons of makeup industry and its effects on animals. Millennials are publicly boycotting brands that run tests on animals such as mice, rabbits, rats, and others to determine any adverse reactions, lethality, and irritancy. These tests result in skin burns, inhalation of chemical substances, and death.

Driven by this trend, several companies are shifting towards healthier and cleaner approach for makeup and skincare by eliminating these practices.

Animal activists, especially millennials, are promoting the welfare of animals, which is positively affecting the sales in the market. Countries such as Germany, the U.S., and France, have imposed strict regulations on animal testing and on the use of harmful chemicals.

In order to comply with these stringent regulatory frameworks, leading brands are shifting to organic and natural ingredients. On the back of these factors, the market witnessed healthy growth at 5.8% CAGR between 2016 and 2020.

As per Fact.MR, beauty industry was one of the worst hit during the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19. However, global lockdown imposed in major countries minimally affected the sales of cruelty-free makeup market.

Emergence of online sales channels and collaborations between leading beauty brands and e-commerce platforms worked as a saving grace for cruelty-free makeup market. Due to the rapidly growing awareness regarding the benefits of organic and cruelty-free products, sales of cruelty-free makeup burgeoned during the last quarter of 2020.

Leading beauty brands such as Body Shop, Elf Cosmetics, and FAE Beauty joined the bandwagon of 'vegan beauty products' and 'clean-label ingredients' to improve their revenues and gain competitive edge in the industry.

With growing penetration of social media platforms and rise of beauty influencers, the market will witness exceptional growth during the forecast period. As millennials continue to support the animal-welfare rights and increase the adoption of organic products, sales of cruelty-free makeup are expected to reach US$ 9.92 Bn by 2031-end.

"Consumers are opting for skincare and beauty products that have longer-shelf life and have labels such as 'clean-label', 'Certified USDA organic', and 'Vegan'. Hence, beauty brands are increasingly investing in research activities to develop products that are organic and are easily certifiable with regulatory frameworks. This will improve the sales of cruelty-free makeup market and generate lucrative growth opportunities for the key players," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Cruelty-Free Makeup Market Survey

In terms of price range, premium cruelty-free make up products are expected to account for over 64% market share through 2031

Sales of cruelty-free makeup market are expected to surge at 10.7% CAGR through online sales channel

Based on nature, organic cruelty-free makeup segment holds nearly 14.1% of total market share

Strict regulations on animal testing and use of harmful chemicals across Europe have increased the sales of cruelty-free makeup, accounting for second-largest share of 30.4%

have increased the sales of cruelty-free makeup, accounting for second-largest share of 30.4% The U.S., China , and the U.K. are identified as the top 3 countries leading the market share, collectively holding over 43% of market share

Key Drivers

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of organic and natural products will improve the growth in the market

Growing consciousness, especially among millennials, about the animal welfare will aid the adoption of cruelty-free makeup products

Social media campaigns aimed at animal welfare have rendered consumer conscientious about the lifestyle choices. Considering this, they are showing higher inclination for cruelty free makeup brands.

Key Restraints

Use of harmful colorants such as aluminum, butylparaben, and methylparaben in vegan/cruelty-free makeup products, which are linked to chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's may hamper the growth in the market

Adoption of hazardous chemicals for scent and colour such as 'red alert ingredients' by some of the leading brands such as Nature Box, Smash Box, and La Dolce Vita are likely to diminish the brand value, indirectly affecting the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading beauty brands are extensively investing in research and development to develop organic skin care products with longer shelf-life. Consumers' unceasing demand for natural products that are void of side-effects have compelled the players to introduce new products in the market to gain competitive edge.

Some of the leading companies are emphasizing on clean-label ingredients products to attract the consumers and comply with regulatory frameworks. Key players are also adopting advanced cutting-edge technologies to maintain high-quality products. For instance,

In 2020, Rare-Beauty, launched by actress Selena Gomez , came into limelight for its new People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)-approved cruelty-free makeup line. The beauty line is clinically tested and vegan, which gained immense popularity due to the association with the actress and mass social media promotion.

, came into limelight for its new People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)-approved cruelty-free makeup line. The beauty line is clinically tested and vegan, which gained immense popularity due to the association with the actress and mass social media promotion. In January 2021 , Elf Cosmetics announced its launch in India for its wide range of cosmetic and skincare products. The brand launched vegan and cruelty-free makeup products including makeup brushes.

Some of the leading market players operating in the cruelty-free makeup market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Nature's Gate

MuLondon

Billy Jealousy

Beauty Without Cruelty

Coty Inc.

Emma Jean Cosmetics Inc.

MO MI BEAUTY

Groupe Rocher

Inika

Loreal SA (Urban Decay)

Gabriel Cosmetics Inc.

Pacifica Beauty

e.l.f. Cosmetics Inc.

Others

More Valuable Insights on Cruelty-Free Makeup Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR report on global cruelty-free makeup market offers incisive coverage, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021 and 2031. The study also divulges in essential insights of the market which is segmented on the basis of:

Product Type

Cruelty-Free Facial Makeup

Cruelty-Free Eye Makeup

Cruelty-Free Lip Makeup

Cruelty-Free Nail Makeup

Customer Orientation

Cruelty-Free Makeup for Women

Unisex Cruelty-Free Makeup

Cruelty-Free Makeup for Men

Cruelty-Free Makeup for Kids

Nature

Organic Cruelty-Free Makeup

Conventional Cruelty-Free Makeup

Price Range

Premium Cruelty-Free Makeup

Economic Cruelty-Free Makeup

Sales Channel

Modern Trade

Specialty Store

Salon & Spa

Departmental Store

Convenience Store

Online Store

Drug Store & Pharmacy

Other Sales Channels

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceanic

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Cruelty-free makeup Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for cruelty-free makeup market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into cruelty-free makeup demand outlook for 2021-2031

Cruelty-free makeup market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Cruelty-free makeup market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

