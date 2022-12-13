Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Market Size Estimated at US$ 252.7 Mn by 2031: TMR Study

Demand for fuel and energy is increasing in housing, transportation, and infrastructure, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for crude oil and its processing

Efficacy to remove unwanted pollutants and salts from crude oil that could lead to corrosion, strengthens the crude oil desalter and electrostatic dehydrator business growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the Global Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Dehydration and desalting are extremely effective methods for removing water and salt from crude oil. Petroleum extracted from reservoirs contain a variety of elements, such as gases, chloride salts, minerals, and impurities. Any crude oil transported via pipeline or other means of transportation must meet salt and water content standards. Salt and water content specifications are even stricter due to the negative effects on downstream processes caused by corrosion and catalyst deactivation.

Desalting, a water-washing operation, is thus performed first at the production field and then at the refinery site for additional crude oil cleanup. Increased investment in new refinery construction and refinery upgrade is expected to boost the global Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Market demand during the forecast period.

Request FREE Sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6101

Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing fuel demand in transportation is expected to augment the need for crude oil and its processing. Therefore, it is predicted that the ongoing development of new refineries and manufacturing facilities equipped with internal crude oil desalting and dehydrating would speed up market development.

Increase in offshore oil exploration activities result in higher evolution of crude oil and its processing, which is likely to further accelerate the growth of the market

Population growth is driving the demand for housing and other infrastructure. This aspect is anticipated to increase crude oil demand in the near future. Demand for crude oil is proportional to the growth of global energy demand and a variety of other macroeconomic factors, such as disposable income and urbanization rate.

Key Findings of Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Market

Growth of crude oil desalter and electrostatic dehydrator industries is based on the use of desalter in downstream and upstream refinery processes. The two-stage segment is estimated to lead the global market, accounting for the highest revenue share due to the increased usage of heavy petroleum in refineries worldwide.

Two-stage desalter with two coalescers is highly effective in removing salts from crude oil and is preferred to achieve excess water dilution or the desired concentration. The AC field electrostatic dehydrator is likely to hold a substantial share of the global market as it is widely used.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=6101<ype=S

Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Market: Regional Assessment

Middle East & Africa is estimated to account for a major share of the global Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Market. Presence of large oil reserves and significant investments in upgrading the infrastructure in GCC countries are fueling regional market expansion. Countries such as the U.A.E have recently built large crude oil refineries and have plans to expand the capacity of existing ones. This is likely to upscale the market statistics in these regions during the forecast period.

& is estimated to account for a major share of the global Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Market. Presence of large oil reserves and significant investments in upgrading the infrastructure in GCC countries are fueling regional market expansion. Countries such as the U.A.E have recently built large crude oil refineries and have plans to expand the capacity of existing ones. This is likely to upscale the market statistics in these regions during the forecast period. North America and Europe are also expected to be significant regions in the global market. These regions accounted for 23.5% and 16.5% shares of the market, respectively in the year 2021.

Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Market: Key Players

Mackenzie Hydrocarbons Ltd.

PROSERNAT S.A.

Agar Corporation Ltd.

Croda International Plc.

Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=6101

Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Market: Segmentation

Type

Crude Oil Desalter

Single-stage

Two-stage

Three-stage

Electrostatic Dehydrator

AC Field

Combined AC-DC Field

DC Field

Application

Upstream

Downstream

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse More Energy and Natural Resources Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research