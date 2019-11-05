CRU Group Gains Energy Boost with Coking.com, Inc. Acquisition

Acquisition boosts CRU's conference, training and field services / consulting offerings, servicing a unique segment of the global oil and gas (refining) space

CRU's conference teams now include value adding sectors training and field services consulting, as niche segments within the global oil and gas (refining) industry

LONDON and HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRU Group has today announced the acquisition of Coking.com, Inc., the leading U.S. based conference, training, and field services (consulting) provider, in the refining process areas of delayed coking and fluid catalytic cracking.

Coking.com, Inc. comprises the RefComm® series of conference and training events, taking place in Europe, the Americas and India.

The flagship RefComm® Galveston is recognized as the world's premiere Delayed Coking (DCU) conference, attracting more than 500 attendees with a strong ratio of refiners to vendors. In addition, RefComm® offers consulting services, technical support and on-site training through its Field Services division.

Consulting is offered for Delayed Coking (DCU), Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCCU) and Sulfur Recovery (SRU) which includes amine treating, sour water stripping, claus plant and tail gas.

Coking.com, Inc. owners, Paul Orlowski and Evan Hyde, will continue on as part of the expanded CRU Group. Paul said, "After more than 21 years creating, growing and developing the RefComm® business with fellow co-owners Evan Hyde and Gary Pitman, I am delighted that we have found a new home with CRU. The acquisition strengthens our position in the refining space while allowing us to continue our focus on refinery safety, new technology, and best practices, and continue to grow the conferences and field service division."

CRU Chairman Robert Perlman said: "This acquisition enables CRU to take a prominent position in the refining industry conference space. The significant move to work in field services presents further development opportunities for CRU's continued growth. We have an excellent fit between our two businesses, providing enhanced value for our technical customers around the world."

CRU Events, Chief Executive Officer, Nicola Coslett said: "We have tracked and admired RefComm® as a premier player within the refining industry. This performance is evidenced by a strong reputation and tremendous support from major operating companies. RefComm® complements CRU's Sulphur event portfolio adding value for our respective customers with this enriched offering across multiple refinery processes. I am very pleased indeed to welcome Paul, Evan and the RefComm® team to CRU."

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 280 experts and has more than 11 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia – our office in Beijing opened in 2004 and Singapore in 2018.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU – big enough to deliver a high-quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

About RefComm®

Refining Community provides consulting, technical support, field services, training, regional events, and industry conferences (RefComm®) to oil refineries and gas plants around the world. Our services include safe unit operation, process optimization, HAZOP and P&ID review, preventive maintenance programs, start-up & commissioning, turnaround support, design, troubleshooting, and best practices. We are highly focused on bottom of the barrel upgrading: Delayed Coking Units (DCU), Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU), Solvent Deasphalting (SDA) and Resid HydroCracking (RHCU). We strive to help our customers increase their production while minimizing risk!

The seller Coking.com was represented by Marlon Wurmitzer of Grimes, McGovern & Associates.

