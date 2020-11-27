LONDON, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRU is pleased to announce the appointment of Veron Khoh to CRU as Global Head of Human Resources.

CRU appoints new Global Head of HR

Veron has extensive experience in HR in various geographies and across a variety of sectors such as technology, digital media and travel. Prior to joining CRU, Veron worked at Travelport, a travel technology company, and was responsible for the people agenda across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. During her time there, she was driving organization transformation projects and strategic HR initiatives. Before that, Veron was also with TUI Group, strategically partnering with the leaders of diverse businesses within TUI and leading multi-region HR teams. Veron is based in our Singapore office.

CRU has 11 global offices, 169 analysts and consultants covering a wide range of commodities from Steel to Battery Metals. Our international network of commodity specialists take part in research projects with global weight.

"I am very excited that Veron is joining CRU the brings a lot of relevant global human resources experience to the business and senior representation in APAC, a key region for our future growth." David Trafford, Chief Executive Officer, CRU Group

