Croydon Health Services NHS Trust launches CHS Maps for stress-free hospital visits

The easy-to-follow directions and real-time information can be accessed at home, for patients planning their visit in advance, or at dedicated information kiosks within the hospital. Visitors can also follow their route while on the go, thanks to the CHS Maps mobile app, which will be available to download on Apple and Google Play App Stores.

With 15 kiosks and digital screens now installed across Croydon University Hospital, CHS Maps can pin-point visitors to a location within the site and will help them find the quickest route to their care, whether they're visiting an outpatient clinic, antenatal appointment or finding their way to the on-site vaccine hub.

Up to 500,000 patients attend Croydon University Hospital every year, yet some had reported feeling confused over directions and were keen for clear, accessible signage. Now, thanks to new state of the art technology, patients will have the support they need to find their way more easily, improving their experience and reducing any unnecessary stress while in hospital.

Dan Rennie-Hale, Director of Quality and lead for patient experience at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust said:

"We're completely committed to making the hospital experience as positive as possible for patients and visitors alike. We've worked with local groups to hear their feedback and take action.

"This state of the art system will not only improve the experience of patients visiting Croydon University Hospital by reducing the stresses that navigating a large site can cause, but will also help them plot the quickest route to their care or to the loved ones they are visiting."

Serving residents in one of the Capital's most diverse boroughs, the Trust has also invested in translated maps, ensuring directions are available in Tamil, Polish, and Urdu, as well as English, with further languages to be added over the coming months.

The comprehensive mapping system includes useful functions that will enable users to:

See turn-by-turn directions: Blue dot guidance showing your exact location within five feet on an interactive map on your mobile device.

Use search functionality for department/service, rooms, elevators, restrooms, food and dining, and more inpatient care areas.

Estimated walking time and distance.

Gavin Wheeldon, CEO at Purple commented:

"We're proud to be partnering with Croydon Health Services NHS Trust to bring the first interactive digital wayfinding solution to a UK hospital. We've had many successful implementations in the US, but as a UK based company this partnership is particularly special to us as we'll be helping to improve the experience of NHS patients here in the UK, building on the long-standing partnership with NHS and patient engagement.

"Our intuitive solution will feel familiar to the patients, visitors and employees of Croydon University Hospital if they have ever used any other type of GPS or web mapping application and we're sure that it's going to quickly become an essential digital service for those visiting or working within the hospital."

