Crown Laboratories Completes Commercial Integration Plan, Strengthens its Position in the Global Marketplace

Crown Introduces Enhanced Business Structure and New Business Units

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories announced today that is has restructured its commercial operations business units as it continues to elevate its new "Skin Science for Life" commitment. For the past two years Crown has been dedicated to transforming its Northeast Tennessee operations into a leading global skincare company. After acquiring its Beauty and Aesthetic divisions, (formerly Vita Liberata and Bellus Medical, respectively), and strengthening its therapeutics portfolio through acquisition of six consumer heritage brands from GlaxoSmithKline, Crown is now poised to become a global leader in dermatology health and wellness.

Skin Science for Life is Crown's commitment to providing healthcare professionals, their patients and all others with science-driven skin-health solutions no matter their stage of life. Crown has strengthened its capabilities with each acquisition, and with the new alignment now in place, Crown is proud to introduce its new global commercial business divisions:

Crown Aesthetics™

Formerly Bellus Medical, which proudly offers SkinPen®, SKINFUSE®, ProGen™ PRP and Allumera®

Crown Beauty™

Formerly Vita Liberata Limited, makers of Vita Liberata and NKD SKN sunless tanning beauty products

Crown Therapeutics™

New unit comprising Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen, PanOxyl®, Sarna® and several other therapeutics brands

"The improved structure and naming convention of these business units allows for a more memorable, distinct alignment within our organization," says Jeff Bedard, President and CEO of Crown. "We believe the power of team is far greater than the power of one, and by incorporating Crown into each of our business unit names, we are ensuring our customers recognize the greater team that stands with them. Whether patients require a therapeutic solution, are seeking an aesthetic treatment or beauty need, Crown is here to fulfill those needs."

"Since Bellus Medical launched in 2012, we have been laser-focused on our customers, education and technology," said Joe Proctor, President of Crown Aesthetics. "Through constant innovation and staying tuned in to what customers want, we are proud to have changed the conversation in the aesthetics space."

Proctor added, "In 2018, Bellus joined the Crown family through a shared vision for excellence and innovation. Transitioning to Crown Aesthetics allows us to communicate more effectively with our customers and leverage our brands to attract new patients to our practice partners."

The rebranding of Crown Aesthetics will officially launch at IMCAS World Congress 2020 on January 30 in Paris. Visit us at Booth #N128 to learn more about all of Crown's business units and their offerings. In addition, Dr. Thomas Hitchcock, Crown's Chief Scientific Officer, will host three educational sessions:

Active Acne: Skin Microbiome Interaction with Immune System and Implication on Acne

January 30, 2020 12:11, Room 141 – Level 1 R&D: Microneedling Fine Lines and Wrinkles

January 30, 2020 17:30, Room Passy – Level 1 Skin Microbiome: Re-examining the Role of P. Acnes in Overall Skin Health

January 31, 2020 9:40, Room 153 – Level 1

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it is poised to become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for six consecutive years and has expanded its distribution to over 25 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

