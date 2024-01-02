Crown Aesthetics and GetHarley Unveil Pioneering Relationship

Redefining Skin Biome Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with BIOJUVE™

DALLAS, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move set to reshape the landscape of skin biome care in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland, Crown Aesthetics, a Crown Laboratories, Inc. company ("Crown"), proudly announces it has formed a business relationship with GetHarley, a leader in digital health and wellness. This relationship, featuring the acclaimed BIOJUVE™ brand, is poised to revolutionise how individuals approach skincare.

GetHarley offers the first telehealth platform connecting individuals to experienced clinicians for a personalised discovery of products and treatments for acne all the way to graceful aging. GetHarley stocks the brands the skincare specialists believe in and want to recommend to their patients. GetHarley clinicians curate personalised skincare plans for each patient, and now they can include the BIOJUVE products. Those clinicians who have not yet joined GetHarley can now sell BIOJUVE through the platform, and those already working with GetHarley can now add BIOJUVE products to their digital shelf. BIOJUVE is only available via clinicians, supported by GetHarley, who only works with qualified skincare experts, supporting their businesses and helping them care for their patients' skin health.

"I am thrilled to witness the convergence of Crown Aesthetics, BIOJUVE, and GetHarley," said Andy Moulton, Vice President, International Sales for Crown Aesthetics. "This epitomises our commitment to redefining the skin biome care category in the UK and Ireland and unlocking new realms of accessibility and personalisation in the global aesthetics market. Together, we embark on a journey to empower individuals with innovative solutions, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with premium skin biome care experiences."

"GetHarley is excited to work with BIOJUVE, a unique product line promoting a healthy microbiome, that entered the UK market this year," said Emma Bracey-Wright, Head of Communications for GetHarley. "Many of our GetHarley Clinicians are keen to have their patients use the BIOJUVE products for improved skin health, and we look forward to seeing their results."

Key Highlights of the relationship:

Elevated Skin Biome Care: This combines the expertise of Crown Aesthetics and the innovative BIOJUVE product line with GetHarley's cutting-edge digital platform. The result is an unparalleled approach to skin biome care that integrates advanced technology with premium skincare solutions. Personalised Experiences: Individuals in the UK and Ireland can now enjoy personalized skincare experiences like never before. BIOJUVE, combined with GetHarley's digital capabilities, enables tailored recommendations and treatment plans based on each individual's unique skin profile. Virtual Consultations for All: The relationship brings virtual consultations to the forefront of skincare accessibility. Through GetHarley's platform, users gain access to experienced skincare professionals, ensuring expert advice is just a click away.

Learn more at www.biojuve.co.uk and follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/biojuve_uk/.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, also FDA-cleared; BIOJUVE™, a novel skin biome brand; a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen Eclipse PRP™; and VOTESSE™, a hair health system – act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1457834/Crown_Logo.jpg