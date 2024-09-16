Crosscall joins forces with BT to bring its rugged smartphone portfolio to UK businesses

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosscall, Europe's leading manufacturer of enterprise-grade, rugged smartphones has announced a new collaboration with BT. Under the agreement, Crosscall's range of affordable, sustainable and rugged mobile devices will be available to UK businesses for the first time.

The CORE-Z5 smartphone from Crosscall, a communications solution tailored to the needs of professionals

Available to BT customers from the 30th of September, Crosscall's handsets are uniquely designed, focusing on durability. Created to support users over the long term, all the brand's smartphones and tablets come with a 5-year warranty, inclusive of issues relating to the battery life of the phone. Crosscall devices are also designed to be easy to repair, in order to extend their lifespan and limit replacement. The brand is also committed to guaranteeing the availability of spare parts for 10 years.

Crosscall's latest innovative smartphone, the STELLAR-X5, contains 26% recycled materials. These ongoing efforts in eco-design within a strong CSR policy have earned the company a Gold Medal from Ecovadis, a globally recognised CSR rating organisation. Crosscall is thus ranked in the top 5% of companies with the best CSR performance out of more than 130,000 companies assessed. This accreditation also complements BT's ambitious net-zero strategy.

Through collaboration with BT, Crosscall aim to deliver outstanding service and robust technology to businesses operating in difficult environments across the public and private sector. Crosscall currently supplies over 300,000 devices to customers including Leroy Merlin, Europe's leading home improvement retailer, SNCF, the French state-owned railway company and the French National Police.

Sally Fuller at BT, said: "As the first operator in the UK to sell Crosscall's handsets, this partnership provides a unique opportunity for BT customers, allowing them to buy market-leading, rugged devices with extended warranties. Crosscall's impressive sustainability credentials also build upon our existing initiatives, which not only aim to reduce our own carbon emissions, but those of our customers and partners too."

Matthew Burchell at Crosscall, said: "This collaboration with BT is a real opportunity for Crosscall to meet the needs of UK businesses and professionals looking for a more sustainable and durable alternative in telephony. Our ambition is to replicate the successes achieved in Europe and become a UK leader in enterprise technology."

Crosscall will be present at the Emergency Tech Show on 18 and 19 September in Birmingham to meet key players in public and private security and present their innovative communications solutions.

To know more about Crosscall : www.crosscall.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505114/Crosscall.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505115/Crosscall_Logo.jpg

