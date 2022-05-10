Cropin launches AI Labs; To bring predictive intelligence to every acre of the world's cultivable land

~ A team of Researchers and Scientists in AI/ML, Earth Observation, and Agrisciences will focus on computing global agriculture assets, with a target to build intelligence for 1/3rd of the planet's cultivable lands by 2025 ~

To strengthen the existing Earth Observation & AI science research team, Cropin will hire experts from these domains in 2022

Cropin AI Labs to focus on bringing Earth Observation and AI-Science together to re-imagine agriculture and ensure sustainable usage of land and resources

Cropin's platform is capable of computing crop intelligence at planet scale, computing 0.2 billion acres of cultivable land so far in 13 countries including India , Nigeria , and Bangladesh covering 32 crops

, , and covering 32 crops Based in India and Europe , the Cropin AI Labs team will compute over 1.2 billion acres of cultivable lands across North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , LATAM, and Africa regions by 2025

BANGALORE, India, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cropin, the agritech pioneer, building the first global Intelligent Agriculture Cloud, announced that it has set up a new AI Labs. With an initial team of 30 members comprising Earth Observation Scientists, Data Scientists, Agronomists and AI/ML Researchers, the AI Labs will focus on studying and 'computing' cultivable lands worldwide. Leveraging the contextual convergence of earth-observation data, geo-fenced field data, AI models and knowledge built and tested over the years, Cropin's AI Labs scientists will bring intelligence to every acre of the world's farmlands.

The complex process of 'Agri asset computation' brings together hyper local historical and forecasted weather data, soil information, agro-climatic conditions, seed genetics, global crop sowing and harvesting patterns, management practices, agronomical knowledge, land records, farmer KYC and other farming insights, all under one umbrella. Cropin's proprietary knowledge graphs are created on trillions of farm pixel datasets that continuously grow and multiply in time & space, allowing the company to build and implement the various AI models in any country in the shortest possible time. Cropin is doubling down efforts in solving some of the most complex challenges and opportunities in this industry with the launch of this initiative.

In a first of its kind initiative in the global agriculture ecosystem, this move will help accelerate digital adoption in the sector and transform agriculture into a sustainable, efficient, and data-driven industry.

Commenting on the launch of Cropin AI Labs, Krishna Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, Cropin, said, "At Cropin, we are constantly focused on building technology that can enable and transform the agriculture sector. Right from our founding in 2010, when no category called agritech existed, to today, we see the industry evolving from the digitization of farming to intelligent and data-driven agriculture. Over the past few years, our Earth Observation & AI science research teams have built global intelligence models for agriculture that are already unmatched in terms of accuracy and scalability in the real world. Cropin's AI Labs will help us accelerate this effort to compute and bring the benefits of predictive intelligence to every acre of the world's farmlands."

The company's AI/ML-powered predictive risk monitoring and mitigation solutions have registered a revenue growth of more than 110X between 2019 and 2022 and now account for 65% of Cropin's revenues. Cropin's Data and Insight Platforms provide businesses with actionable insights on crop identification and yield estimation; crop health monitoring, biotic and abiotic stress risk mapping, predicting harvest, irrigation & water usage management; and greenhouse gas emission monitoring and climate-smart agriculture advisories.

Praveen Pankajakshan - VP, Data Science & AI, Cropin, said, "The history of agriculture is replete with examples of continuous innovation and transformation. Technology adoption in the agriculture sector has been abysmally low in comparison with other industry segments. The primary reason being that these solutions were built elsewhere and retrofitted for agriculture use cases. Cropin's AI Labs is on a mission to solve the most complex and challenging research problems in Agriculture by custom-building these solutions as an intelligence stack for all the world's farmlands and help accelerate this transformation. These are foundational blocks that play a critical role in future-proofing agriculture and influence the future of food security. We are excited and determined to fuel the next wave of agriculture transformation for our planet. Cropin is revolutionizing the 'AICulture for Agriculture' and what is good for the planet is great for us!"

About Cropin

Founded in 2010, Cropin is a pioneer in the Agtech space, building the first global Intelligent Agriculture Cloud. Cropin's platform enables various stakeholders in the agri-ecosystem to leverage digitization and AI at scale to make decisions that increase efficiency, scale productivity, and strengthen sustainability. Cropin has worked with 250+ customers and has digitized 16 million acres of farmland, improving the livelihoods of more than 7 million farmers. It has built the world's largest and most diverse farming data insights over a decade, spearheading a global 'Ag-intelligence' movement with a knowledge of 488 crops, and 10000 crop varieties in 56 countries. With its AI/ML platform tailor-made for the agriculture ecosystem, Cropin has computed 0.2 billion acres of farmlands across the globe.

