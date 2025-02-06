Croner-i and KPMG UK announce alliance on tax content

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Croner-i, one of the UK's leading online research service for tax, audit, and accounting professionals, has today announced a new alliance agreement with KPMG UK. Under this agreement, Croner-i's tax content will be integrated into KPMG's information services, driven by highly intuitive AI and search functionality.

The real time information pipeline will give KPMG's UK employees instant access to the very latest tax legislation, case reports, expert analysis, and insight enhanced by brand new cutting-edge artificial intelligence driven search tools.

Ben Chaplin, Managing Director at Croner-i, said: "Not only is this alliance fantastic for the growth of both Croner-i and KPMG, it is also the start of a wider, exciting journey for the ways content will be used in the future. We believe there is currently no other alliance like this in the UK tax market, and the potential for future growth across the industry is compelling."

"A direct link from the Croner-i content will deliver a super search function – including AI functionality – to all KPMG UK staff, giving them accurate, reliable answers supported by direct links to all the Croner-i detailed commentary, case law, legislation, and tools. We are very excited about this and future opportunities."

Stuart Tait, Chief Technology Officer of KPMG Tax in the UK, said: "It's our mission to give our clients the best possible service, and we are constantly seeking new ways to use generative AI to support this endeavour. The quality of its results ultimately depends on the depth of the underlying content and that's why the combination of Croner-i's information repository with KPMG's Gen AI tools and expertise will create a leading tax research tool. This will allow us to provide clients with accurate, fast, and flexible tax advice."

Notes to editor

About Croner-i – Tax, audit, and accountancy specialists

We specialise in tax and accounting, HR, health & safety, and a wide range of other sectors. Every day, Croner-i helps thousands of companies and accountancy firms comply with the law, achieve and maintain best practice, and create value. For decades, we've been the foundation upon which businesses have built their reputations.

www.croneri.co.uk

About KPMG UK

KPMG LLP, a UK limited liability partnership, operates from 20 offices across the UK with approximately 18,000 partners and staff. The UK firm recorded a revenue of £2.96 billion in the year ended 30 September 2023.

KPMG is a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Legal, Tax and Advisory services. It operates in 143 countries and territories with more than 273,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.