Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Size To Expand At 10.1% CAGR By 2025, Based On Rising Awareness About Securing Data & Cyberspace Related to National Interest | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global critical infrastructure protection (CIP) market is anticipated to be valued at USD 135.48 billion by 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecasted years, 2017 to 2025. The rising awareness about securing data and cyberspace related to national interest is expected to trigger the market growth for CIP solutions.

In 2016, the OT (operational technology) segment dominated the global market on account of increasing usage of these solutions in the operational technology, SCADA, and industrial control systems. While, the IT security segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% in the upcoming years due to the increasing need for the creation of e-governance, ICT plans, sectoral projects, and promotion of e-commerce activities.

The energy & power application segment held the highest share in 2016 owing to enhanced security posture provided by these CIPs for comprehensive assessment along with the advice of experts. On the other hand, the risk management services segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecasted period due to their increasing rising adoption by several governing bodies for safeguarding their cybersecurity.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Critical Infrastructure Protection Market" Report 2025.

In 2016, North America accounted for a significant share across the global CIP solutions market due to the imposition of many regulations by the U.S. government for ensuring national and physical cybersecurity. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2025 on account of the rising adoption of technology across industrial and defense systems across countries like China and India.

The CIP market includes key players such as IBM Corporation; Leonardo SpA; Intel Corporation; BAE System Plc, General Dynamic Corporation, Airbus; and Raytheon Company. These players are continuously focusing on developing advanced and innovative solutions for widening their client base.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2016, the consulting services segment dominated the global market with revenue of USD 20.24 Billion .

. The energy & power segment of application accounted for highest share in 2016 across the global CIP solutions market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2025 across the global critical infrastructure protection market.

is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2025 across the global critical infrastructure protection market. The key players in this market are IBM Corporation; Leonardo SpA; Intel Corporation; BAE System Plc, General Dynamic Corporation, Airbus; and Raytheon Company.

Browse 131 page research report with TOC on "Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-critical-infrastructure-protection-cip-market

Million Insights has segmented the global critical infrastructure protection (CIP) market on the basis of security type, services, application, and region:

Critical Infrastructure Protection Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Operational Technology



Information Technology

Critical Infrastructure Protection Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Consulting Services



Managed Services



Risk Management Services



Training & Support Services

Critical Infrastructure Protection Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

BFSI



Energy & Power



Government & Defense



IT & Telecom



Transportation



Other

Critical Infrastructure Protection Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



The U.S





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





German





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

Read the latest press releases by Million Insights:

Precision Farming Market - The global precision farming market is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 13.0%. Precision farming is known as site-specific crop management and satellite farming, which is a smart farming technique that uses information technologies such as IoT, GIS, GPS and remote sensing tools.

The global precision farming market is projected to reach by 2027 with a CAGR of 13.0%. Precision farming is known as site-specific crop management and satellite farming, which is a smart farming technique that uses information technologies such as IoT, GIS, GPS and remote sensing tools. LED Modular Display Market - The global LED modular display market size is estimated to account for US 12.59 billion in 2027, as per a new report published by Million Insights. The market is estimated to register over 13.0% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for displaying multiple information and rise in the number of outdoor events are attributing to market growth.

The global LED modular display market size is estimated to account for US 12.59 billion in 2027, as per a new report published by Million Insights. The market is estimated to register over 13.0% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for displaying multiple information and rise in the number of outdoor events are attributing to market growth. Smart Electricity Meters Market - The global smart electricity meters market size is projected to account for USD 18.9 billion by 2027, as per a new report published by Million Insights. It is likely that the market would register 7.8% CAGR over the forecast duration. The demand for energy security is gaining traction in the energy sector.

The global smart electricity meters market size is projected to account for by 2027, as per a new report published by Million Insights. It is likely that the market would register 7.8% CAGR over the forecast duration. The demand for energy security is gaining traction in the energy sector. U.S. Wound Care Centers Market - The United States wound care centers market size is projected to account for USD 17.0 billion by the end of 2027, growing at 3.7% CAGR over the forecast duration, as per a new study by Million Insights. Rise in awareness about the application of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) in the treatment of chronic wounds coupled with increasing geriatrics population is driving the market growth.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights