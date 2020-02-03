Crimson and Bovis Homes Look to Build Customer Service Excellence Using Microsoft Dynamics 365

BIRMINGHAM, England, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading housebuilder, Bovis Homes, has taken the next step in its digital transformation journey with the successful launch of its Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales solution from Crimson.

As part of a strategic project to deliver a superior customer service for UK homebuyers, Bovis Homes and Crimson have reached the second milestone in their phased approach to transforming the IT systems that underpin the business, potentially unlocking future innovations along the home buyer journey.

Debbie Hulme, Customer Experience Director for Bovis Homes, said: "The investment in Microsoft cloud technology underscores Bovis' commitment to delivering a market-leading service to customers, and achieving the highest Home Builders Federation customer survey ratings. We're delighted to have launched Microsoft Dynamics 365 into the business, enabling our people to deliver the service standards homebuyers expect."

Tom Cadman, Crimson's Head of Cloud for Crimson adds: "Bovis' investment in Microsoft Dynamics 365 is enabling the organisation to consolidate siloed databases that led to inefficiencies across the organisation. With the vision for a more consistent and intelligent customer experience, Microsoft Dynamics 365 enables Bovis to streamline and automate the sales and marketing process, freeing teams up to add an even greater personal touch to how they serve homebuyers."

Undertaking strategic technology change projects while minimising the risk to business-as-usual is achieved by following Crimson's iterative approach, working collaboratively with Bovis Homes to deliver value in bite-sized stages. The process involves empowering Bovis' team to make changes to the system so that the business continues to exceed the expectations of homebuyers.

The transformation project continues into 2020 where the project aims to deliver an end-to-end Microsoft Dynamics 365 solution across sales, marketing and customer service teams.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a product line of enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management applications.

About Crimson

Crimson helps housebuilders get the most from Microsoft cloud technology, taking an iterative and collaborate approach to projects. Crimson gives clients the opportunity to own the ongoing process of creating IT systems that continue to deliver ever-more intelligent customer experiences.

www.crimson.co.uk

About Bovis Homes Group plc

Bovis Homes Group plc is a second tier national British housebuilding company based in Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.

www.bovishomes.co.uk

