Cricfiles Announces An Exclusive Partnership With Adverloom To Elevate Its Coverage And Reach

NOIDA, India, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to sports, the past decade has seen a growth which may easily exceed the numbers comparable to what happened in the last 30 years. Mobile telephony and the advent of high speed internet access has contributed phenomenally to this growth. Riding on the same wave, the popularity of cricket has seen a transition into new geographies. From eight test playing nations to twelve, everything about cricket seems to be rising. With the entry of Associate Teams like Malaysia, Germany, Denmark, Fiji, Papua New Guinea etc into the fold, the future surely appears to be loaded with more action.

With so much of cricket being played every month, the stock of files recording the stroke play and the numbers is increasing too. One such repository of information is being compiled by the young and enthusiastic team of Cricfiles. With round the clock coverage of cricket news, the teams, the players and the statistics, the files in the shelf keep on increasing. Every file reveals an interesting story. The Cricfiles team is a passionate lot whose focus is not just on the game but the multiple elements that constitute the successful completion of a match. With files on Test match cricket, ODI, T20, the premier leagues from around the world, each format gets an equal weightage and importance. The belief is simple, at the end of everything its the game of Cricket that takes the spot light. In a major development Cricfiles recently joined hands with Adverloom, in a partnership where the content curation and promotion will be undertaken by Adverloom.

Adverloom is a Singapore based media agency and has assisted clients mainly from the European region for creating a significant digital footprint for them. Their team reposed confidence in the scope that this area offers provided that the focus is on building a unique concept with a certain timeline. Their primary objective will be around user experience and retention, considering the ever changing interests of readers.

The category of topics is pretty wide and ranges from records and rewards to players' lifestyle, their journey, their earnings and their unique contributions to the game. The Cricfiles team is focused on subjects of user interest by understanding the user intent and then dividing into separate topics. The topics provide for a comprehensive read with sole objective of retaining its users. The team takes lead in experimenting with lesser known facts and bringing it to the notice of larger audiences by developing compelling stories. In a very short span of its existence, Cricfiles has been able to reach visitors from different geographies solely relying on the wide variety of the stories it carries. In brief, it is chasing the game of cricket be it a local tournament, club cricket or even a college competition. Backed by a strong technology backbone, it deploys modern systems and infrastructure providing for a robust system.

With some exciting plans for the growth of the platform, the team is poised towards making a very unique identity for itself in the field of sports and entertainment. The user interface offers a discreet reading view and serves both long form and short form of content. Commenting on the long-term strategy, Mr. Vipul Sipani, CEO Business Upturn, in his capacity as the infrastructure advisor to Cricfiles, stressed on why there has been so much emphasis on adaptability and modifications from time to time, keeping the user experience at the forefront. His message to the development team is to stick to a simple design capable of undergoing changes as the business requirement changes, with dynamic user preferences.

