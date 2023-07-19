Credera launches global cross-functional AI council and increases AI investment to lead through paradigm shift

LONDON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, Omnicom's global boutique consulting firm, founds a global artificial intelligence (AI) council to create unique insights to help shape the future landscape of AI across the vast breadth of opportunities and challenges.

This diverse group is comprised of leading professors, C-level executives, and legal scholars including JoAnne Stonier, Chief Data Officer at MasterCard, Trisha Meyer, Professor of Digital Governance at the Brussels School of Governance, Cecilia Dones, Assistant Professor at Columbia University, retired Federal Patent Judge Adam Floyd, and many others.

Credera's Chief Data Scientist Vincent Yates, whose experience in AI includes time as the Head of Data Science at Uber, Director of Analytics Engineering at Zillow Group, and Chief Data Scientist at GE Digital, founded the group on the belief that AI is shifting the paradigm just as mobile and the internet have before.

"We have people with unique backgrounds and training to meet the needs of this new paradigm and shape the resulting landscape," says Vincent Yates. "This dynamic and talented group will tackle some of the biggest questions around AI ranging from innovation, ethics, regulation, security, talent, and technology."

The launch of the global AI council is a part of Credera's expansion of their AI solutions to accelerate business and marketing transformation for its clients, and more broadly within Omnicom Group.

Credera's deep AI consulting offerings and experience leading global clients in automotive, pharmaceutical, financial services, and the public sector enable Omnicom's powerful, first-mover partnerships with Google, AWS, and Adobe to help clients transform. The recent breakthrough in AI is as important as the introduction of the internet and mobile communications. In the same way that Credera helped its clients to capitalise from these paradigm shifts, we are helping clients to find the right solutions to this new fundamental transformation in how organisations function.

"We are committed to continued excellence through AI with our global, boutique approach," says Credera's global CEO Justin Bell. "We tailor each solution to the specific client needs while also facing each challenge with the expertise and holistic thinking of a full-service, global consulting firm."

"We are already seeing our clients transform how they serve their customers and society through AI. At the same time, it's important to have the right data, cloud, and governance foundations to achieve the full potential of the technology," says Marius Rubin, Chief Technology Officer for Credera UK.

By taking this unique approach, Credera helped clients like a global pharmaceutical company who shifted to direct-to-consumer marketing with Credera's Marketing Analytics Platform (MAP) powered by AI and realized a 30% increase in return on investment and a 46% increase in efficiency. Credera also led a large national lender to a 219% increase in their profits/earnings ratio by implementing a ML-driven platform to scale their business.

Additional commitments to AI transformation include Credera's investments to train and upskill its global boutique workforce in AI, making it the core foundation of its consulting practices and offerings. Credera's rapidly expanding AI capabilities will meet client demand for AI expertise as industries transform.

Thought leadership, methodologies, and other guidance from Credera about the rapidly transforming AI landscape can be found at on Credera's website.

About Credera

Credera is a global boutique consulting firm that connects marketing and technology to accelerate business transformation and create extraordinary customer experiences. Credera works with the best companies in the world, from strategy through to execution, to serve clients through our offices in 16 countries. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a true dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks remarkable performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact on our clients, our people, and our communities. Visit us at www.credera.co.uk

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data, and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence, and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product/service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM/loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting, and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. Omnicom Precision Marketing is a part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

