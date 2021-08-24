Credence Security Signs Partnership Agreement with Infosec Ventures to Deliver Human-Centric Security Solutions to the Middle East

Under the agreement, Credence Security will be responsible for promoting and delivering Infosec Ventures' HumanFirewall® platform across its robust channel network in the Middle East. Infosec Ventures' offerings are available entirely on-premises or in a local cloud, in line with compliance and data sovereignty regulations, specifically for mission critical organizations in the government as well as large enterprises.

Hackers are increasingly preying on the human element of cybersecurity, as a primary attack vector. According to the Verizon 2021 Data Breach & Incident Report (DBIR), over 85% of data breaches involved human error. In the Middle East, a 2020 study by the Ponemon Institute and IBM Security, revealed that the average cost of a data breach per company in the region is $6.53 million, which is higher than the global average of $3.86 million per incident. The report also identified human error among the most common root causes of data breaches in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, similar industry studies have indicated that more than 90% of successful cyber-attacks begin with an email. These figures highlight a significant need for solutions that will not only safeguard business-critical systems but will also transform employees into an organization's best cybersecurity asset.

HumanFirewall® transforms employees from an organization's weakest link into their strongest line of defence. It is a world-first security awareness and training platform that also works when real attacks strike. It augments with technology what humans lack in attention. It gamifies the learning experience via phishing simulations, builds individual risk-profiles, rewards real-time reporting, remediates incidents instantly, orchestrates auto-blacklisting enterprise wide via easy to deploy one-click integration with Microsoft 365 (O365), Google Workspace (formerly GSuite) and Exchange. The solution is trusted by top corporations in 142 countries.

Ankush Johar, Director, Infosec Ventures, said, "Organizations often focus their investments on tools that secure computer operating systems. HumanFirewall is centred on securing the 'human operating system', which is just as important. Our success here in the region confirms how Middle East enterprises are recognizing the need to safeguard the human element, especially during the black swan event that is COVID-19. We're headquartered in the UK and we operate across 142 countries. The Middle East is one of the key markets where we invest significantly in terms of building an ardent and dedicated local management, product and support teams. Additionally, as part of our commitment to the region, we developed Arabic content that was custom-built in the region, for the region, to ensure it not only meets local compliance, but also addresses customer demands."

"We selected Credence Security as our regional value-added distributor based on our shared ethos of being a channel-centric business. Besides their proven market expertise and extensive channel network, Credence Security has a strong understanding of our needs and vision as a leading vendor in the region. Also, like us, they are passionate about cybersecurity. We are confident that by partnering with a premier distributor such as Credence Security, we can further accelerate our already strong local presence and fast-track our growth."

Garreth Scott, Managing Director, Credence Security, said, "People's desire to quickly process information with minimal effort has created a unique vulnerability in the digital age, making them the weak links in the cyber chain. We firmly believe that HumanFirewall's innovative cybersecurity tools, backed by its exceptional team of industry experts, address a compelling demand for a modern approach to securing the human element. We are looking forward to bringing their ground-breaking solutions to our partners and customers across the Middle East region."

ABOUT CREDENCE SECURITY:

Established in 1999, Credence Security, a PAN-EMEA speciality Value-added Distributor, is a leader in Cybersecurity, Forensics, Governance, Risk and Compliance. With headquarters in Dubai and regional offices in Johannesburg, London, Nairobi, and Hyderabad. We are a pure-play provider of security and forensics solutions, to both public and private sector enterprises across Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, through a select network of specialist resellers.

Unlike most other distributors, we take a consultative 'value-add' solution approach, we collaborate with our partners and their customers to understand their needs, both from a technology and business perspective, and then work very closely with our partners to deliver tailor made solutions. Working closely with globally recognized, award winning vendors including AccessData, an Exterro company, HumanFirewall, Entrust, Netskope, Oxygen Forensics, SealPath, ZecOps and ZeroFox, Credence Security delivers best-in-class, Cybersecurity & Forensics technologies and solutions that protect organizations against advanced persistent threats, malicious adversaries and internal malpractice.

For more information about Credence Security, visit credencesecurity.com

ABOUT INFOSEC VENTURES:

Infosec Ventures incubates and scales cyber security innovators that solve for inefficiencies in cyber security, solve big problems and deliver exceptionally high returns on investment for customers. IV is on a mission to make the world cyber safe, by protecting systems and the 'human operating system'. Some notable current ventures include humanfirewall.io, emailauth.io, bugsbounty.com, securityrating.com among others.

ABOUT HUMANFIREWALL

For more information about Infosec Ventures, visit www.infosecventures.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600727/Credence_Security.jpg

SOURCE Credence Security