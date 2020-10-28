Creative Contactless Disinfection Solutions Arise in a Time of Need

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pandemic has changed the way we live our lives, disinfectant products have taken on a greater importance. Overall, the high prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), awareness about home hygiene and the need for disinfection, as well as the increasing use of endoscope reprocess and surgical units across the globe are anticipated to propel product demand even further. In fact, the global antiseptics and disinfectants market size was valued at USD 16.75 Billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2026. In response to the pandemic, new disinfecting technology has appeared, utilizing UV light or, on a larger scale, automatic vehicle disinfections. The latter was invented by the passenger transport manufacturing firm Irizar, which has developed the technology to address the issue of infection control on buses, including a smart 'access control' camera system placed at the front of the bus. Optec International, Inc. (OTC: OPTI), Halberd Corp. (OTC: HALB), Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR), CytoDyn Inc. (OTC: CYDY), Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU)

The more traditional disinfectants, which use chemicals to achieve their goals, often include undesirable toxic properties. For example, sodium hypochlorite is an effective treatment against blood-borne pathogens but is also highly corrosive and is a respiratory irritant, which makes it dangerous to cleaning personnel and building occupants, damaging to many surfaces, and toxic when released into the environment. Because of that, as well as their convenience of use, new tools like UV disinfection equipment, and other innovations, are catching on. Overall, the global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2027 while growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027, according to Allied Market Research.

Optec International, Inc. (OTC: OPTI) announced breaking news that, "it has successfully implemented a series of OPTEC iWandä Promotional billboards across Los Angeles, California increasing the Company's exposure for OPTEC's leading UVC-LED Personal Protection product within a suite of UV-C sanitizing products that the Company currently offers including the UVC-Rovers, Touchless Temperature Safe Scanners, and the Hydroxyl Air Purifiers. While the public awareness around the efficiency and benefits of UV-C sterilization has risen over the last few months, demand for OPTEC's entire suite of products has increased from individual to institutional and medical use.

The Promotional billboards represent one aspect of the Company's multi-pronged marketing approach to gain market awareness and overall exposure for the OPTEC iWandä that is soon to be increasingly more available to individuals for retail purchase. The billboards are currently located on high traffic areas particularly surrounding the Beverly Hills access areas.

OPTEC International CEO stated, 'I am excited to see the OPTEC iWandä receive the attention it deserves as the demand has been increasing for individual use sanitization products. A growing number of our clients have been waiting for more non-toxic solutions for disinfecting their immediate surroundings, and the OPTEC iWandä is just great for that purpose. We will continue to increase the promotion of our products and help spread the word so more consumers can have access OPTEC's UV-C suite of non-toxic, no-chemicals sanitization products."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Optec International, Inc., Ltd. recent corporate news, please head over to:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0C5yslrdjlY&ab_channel=FinancialBuzzMedia

Halberd Corp. (OTC: HALB) announced yesterday that it has retained the services of a prestigious Pittsburgh, PA law firm, Ference & Associates, to handle its intellectual property matters. The initial application focuses on patenting Halberd's base Covid-19 antibody as well as an entire new class of antibody conjugate. The primary attorney on the Halberd account is Dr. Darwin King, Esq., who has extensive experience in dealing with intellectual property matters in microbiology and antibody patents. William A. Hartman, Halberd Corporation Chairman, President & CEO, stated, "We are excited to have Dr. King's experience in guiding us in protecting our valuable intellectual property. We currently have two issued patents and four provisional patents filed with the U.S. Patent Office, and have forwarded these to Dr. King. We are also working on a fifth provisional patent application which we expect to file within the next several weeks."

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) reported earlier this month that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Novellus Therapeutics Limited ("Novellus") to license iPSC-derived mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs), and has created a new subsidiary, NoveCite, that will be focused on developing cellular therapies. NoveCite has a worldwide exclusive license from Novellus, an engineered cellular medicines company, to develop and commercialize NoveCite mesenchymal stem cells ("NC-iMSCs") to treat acute respiratory conditions with a near term focus on Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome ("ARDS") associated with COVID-19. Several cell therapy companies using donor-derived MSC therapies in treating ARDS have demonstrated that MSCs reduce inflammation, enhance clearance of pathogens and stimulate tissue repair in the lungs. Almost all these positive results are from early clinical trials or under the emergency authorization program.

CytoDyn Inc. (OTC: CYDY) reported back in September the Phase 2 study of leronlimab for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients has been selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming Special isirv-Antiviral Group Conference on 'Therapeutics for COVID-19.' The Conference is sponsored by the International Society for Influenza and other Respiratory Virus Diseases, an independent and international scientific professional society promoting the prevention, detection, treatment, and control of influenza and other respiratory virus disease. "The acceptance of this oral abstract by this highly regarded scientific organization is very rewarding for all of the medical professionals who provided care and treatment to the COVID-19 patients during our Phase 2 trial. We also view this acceptance as a validation of leronlimab as a potential therapeutic for this disease and we look forward to the upcoming interim analysis from our Phase 3 trial for severe-to-critical COVID-19 patients," said Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) reported earlier last month that it had signed an agreement to distribute the Pinnacle CovID RAD Rapid Antigen Detection Test worldwide. The rapid antigen test, which delivers results in fifteen minutes, tests for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus antigen via a nasopharyngeal sample and can be conducted without the use of laboratory equipment. Pinnacle IVD Corporation plans to scale U.S. manufacturing capacity for the CovID RAD Rapid Antigen Detection Test to 25 million tests per month. The CovID RAD Rapid Antigen Detection Test was developed by U.S.-based Pinnacle IVD Corporation, a leader in colon cancer screening and other in-vitro diagnostics. The Pinnacle CovID RAD Rapid Antigen Detection Test is a lateral flow immunoassay intended for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigens from SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal swab specimens from individuals who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For optec international, inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by cambridge consulting inc. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com