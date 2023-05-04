Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is to Hit $ 2.44 Billion by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

This Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is anticipated to amplify with a CAGR of 7.50% over the assessment timeline.

The increasing number of people suffering from cranial and maxillofacial injuries is primarily fuelling the market growth.

North America and Europe are anticipated to lead the market in terms of revenue share.

The major companies operating in this industry are continuously involved in mergers & acquisitions, R&D activities, partnerships, and new launches to stay ahead of the competition.

Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Outlook (2022-2029)

Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2022-2029 Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is one of the major factors expected to drive the growth of Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market during the forecast period.

Craniomaxillofacial is a special branch of orthopedic surgery that focuses on all the aspects of skull and facial disorders. The surgery is usually performed for the treatment of severe injury to the cranial and facial bones. Orthopedic devices are used for the prevention and/or cure of musculoskeletal injuries and disorders of the bones and joints. These devices comprise various implants, internal fixators, and external fixators. They are utilized in hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, ankle, foot, and spinal reconstruction or surgeries. Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) orthopedic devices include fixation devices for cranial and maxillofacial bone fractures. Maxillofacial injuries include injuries to the facial skeleton and facial soft tissue. Cranial fractures are fractures in the skull bones, which consist of frontal, parietal, occipital, and temporal bones. Fractures in cranial and maxillofacial bones are caused as a result of a strong impact of an object on the skull because of road accidents, violence, falls, and sports injuries. With advances in technology, customized designs of implants have become easier. Using computer aided design (CAD), the actual shape of a patient's organs can be 3D printed into an implant. Oxford Performance Materials (OPM), a U.S. based company, offers similar services for designing cranial mesh implants from PEEK material.

Competitive Hierarchy

The major companies defining the competitive terrain of the Global craniomaxillofacial devices market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED, KLS Martin LP, Medtronic, Inc., Medartis AG, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Boston Medical Products, Inc., and others.

Segmental Outlook

Global craniomaxillofacial devices market report is segmented based on product, implant type, materials, application, resorbability, end-users and by regional & country level.

Based upon product, craniomaxillofacial devices market is classified into MF plate and screw fixation system, cranial flap fixation system, CMF distraction system, temporomandibular joint replacement system, thoracic fixation system, bone graft substitute system.

Based upon implant type, the market is classified into standard implants and customized/patient-specific implants. Based upon location, the market is classified into internal fixators and external fixators.

Based upon material, craniomaxillofacial devices market is classified into metals, bioabsorbable materials, ceramics and polymers. Based upon application, the craniomaxillofacial devices market is classified into trauma reconstruction surgery, orthognathic surgery and plastic surgery.

Based upon resorbability, the market is classified into resorbable fixators and non-resorbable fixators. Based upon end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and others.

Region-Wise Outlook

North America

North America is expected to dominate the global Craniomaxillofacial devices market with the potential rate in terms of revenue due to the introduction of technologically advanced cranial implants, increased geriatric population and healthcare spending in this region. According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in United States, the population age 65 and over increased from 37.2 million in 2006 to 49.2 million in 2016 (a 33% increase) and is projected to almost double to 98 million in 2060.

Europe

Europe is projected to be the second largest market in the global craniomaxillofacial devices due to increasing demand for ambulatory activity and the prevalence of related infections, growing burden on the government to implement security guidelines and rising patient awareness in this region.

Elaborating The Key Trends and Dynamics of This Industry

Increasing numbers of people suffering from cranial and maxillofacial injuries is one of the major factors driving the market growth in the upcoming years. The number of cases of craniofacial fractures varies from country to country based on several demographic and socioeconomic factors. Likewise, introduction of minimally invasive maxillofacial surgery is expected to boost the demand for Craniomaxillofacial devices.

Major Growth Drivers

Rising number of surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures: According to the ASPS annual plastic surgery report, there were more than 17.7 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the United States in 2018. In addition, increasing incidences of facial injuries caused due to traffic accidents, sport injuries, falls, assaults and motor car accidents is also supplementing the market growth.

Integration of state-of-the-art 3D implants: With the integration of state-of-the-art 3D implants in cranial reconstructive operations, there are doors that will create lucrative growth opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Challenges

High cost of the Craniomaxillofacial devices and surgeries: According to Medspace, sports-related facial injuries account for 8% of all facial soft tissue injuries, with approximately 11-40% of all sports injuries involving the face. However, the high cost of the Craniomaxillofacial devices and surgeries may hamper the market growth. The Craniomaxillofacial surgeries are costly and unaffordable to the patients of low- and middle-income countries.

Opportunities

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is one of the major factors expected to open up numerous opportunities to drive the growth of Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market.

Restraints

High cost of the Craniomaxillofacial devices and surgeries: High cost of the Craniomaxillofacial devices and surgeries may hamper market growth. The Craniomaxillofacial surgeries are costly and unaffordable to the patients of low- and middle-income countries.

On Special Requirement Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Major Developments

Launches

DePuy Synthes, in November 2021, launched the UNIUM System. It is an advanced power tools system for small bone and trauma procedures. It has numerous uses across spine, sports medicine, and thorax procedures.

In July 2020, Medicrea was acquired Medtronic. Medicrea is a France-based company that is into implant technology for spinal surgeries The acquisition's aim was to expand the company's portfolio in order to include artificial intelligence-managed surgical planning, robotics-aided surgery, and specialized spinal implants.

OSSDSIGN got approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its OSSDSIGN Cranial implants. These implants feature exclusive characteristics which aid them withstand infection after surgery (if any).

