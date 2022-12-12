Craig T. Bouchard, New York Times Bestselling Author, Announces Highly Anticipated New Fiction Trilogy with Launch at the Gaudeamus International Book Fair in Bucharest, Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soul Ties of Spies, the first book in the anticipated Natalia's Game trilogy by Craig T. Bouchard launched this past week at the Gaudeamus International Book Fair in Bucharest. Its first edition is published by Carusel Books and will initially be sold at an estimated 200 bookstores and 150 newsstands across Romania during the launch.

The groundbreaking entrepreneur, businessman, and New York Times Best-Selling author of "The Caterpillar Way", expands into dynamic new genres in his latest fiction novel about the world of spies and so much more.

Soul Ties of Spies

Soul Ties of Spies quickly captivates readers with action-packed writing and a thrilling storyline. Through alternating points of view from the novel's two protagonists, both spies, Bouchard guides readers through a fast-paced dive into hot current topics like quantum physics, war, the global order, geostrategy, shifting national boundaries, and the role of covert intelligence.

"Bouchard enables readers to peer into the life of legendary American spy, Crew Thomas – a master of quantum physics who searches the world for a partner to help him break the final frontier in the world of spying: the time barrier," said Catalin Georgescu, COO of Carusel Books.

Crew Thomas and the CIA discover Natalia Net, the book's primary persona and Romanian female heroine. Natalia is a covert operative in the SRI – the Romanian intelligence service – an assassin with lucid dreaming skills. In partnership, the novel's two protagonists project into the future, preventing a global catastrophe. Crew and Natalia complement each other through unique quantum abilities and their deep soul tie attraction, making Soul Ties of Spies a tale of the ages. The readers will be surprised in the final pages of the book.

Bouchard adds, "The theme of the Natalia's Game trilogy is incredibly relevant to our society, especially in its current divisive state. The collaboration between Romanian Natalia Net, General Thomas, and Russian spies speaks volumes on how principals of the world powers must work together for the greater good of humanity. The divide we find ourselves in today is not acceptable."

Soul Ties of Spies is currently available at Caruselbooks.ro , Libris.ro , Librarie.net , Elefant.ro , Cartepedia.ro , and in all the major bookstore chains in Romania, including Carturesti, Librariile Alexandria, Diverta, CLB, and Compas. The book will also be available in newsstands around Romania starting December 14th.

About Craig T. Bouchard

Craig T. Bouchard is an entrepreneur, renowned businessman, and New York Times Best-Selling author. He is the Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at Ecolution kWh , an innovative zero-carbon emissions power company serving the global transportation industry, and the Co-Chairman of Space Railway Corporation. Bouchard published his first book, "America For Sale" in 2009. His second book, published in 2013, "The Caterpillar Way: Lessons in Leadership, Growth and Shareholder Value" reached #1 on the Barnes and Noble Best-Seller List and climbed to a revered 8th spot on the New York Times Best-Seller List in the business category. www.CraigBouchard.com

