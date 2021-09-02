CPIC: Focus on Wildlife Conservation, Achieve Human-elephant Harmonious Coexistence

SHANGHAI, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the migration of Asian elephants in Pu'er and Xishuangbanna, Yunnan Province, received great attention from the society. In response to the damage caused by the "broken-nose family" during the migration, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "CPIC" or the "Group"; Stock code: 2601.HK, 601601.SH, CPIC.LSE) made timely investigation, loss assessment and compensation, promoting the human-elephant harmonious coexistence while protecting wildlife, and demonstrating a high sense of environmental protection and corporate social responsibility with practical actions.

Following the elephants closely and making active deployment to reduce losses

Since April 16 this year, 17 wild Asian elephants originally inhabiting the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve moved all the way north from their rainforest home, receiving much attention and concern as their migration route highly overlapped with human habitats.

Those giant creatures love corn, rice, bananas, plantains and other crops. During their northward migration, they troubled villages and farmlands often and caused damage to local farmers. Data show that the majority of the public liability insurance for damage caused by wildlife underwritten by the Yunnan Branch of CPIC is related to losses caused by the Asian elephants.

However, investigation and compensation are complicated. As the Asian elephants migrated north and returned home again, employees of CPIC shouldered the heavy responsibility of investigation. They carried drones wherever the herd went to monitor their movements.

At the same time, to make sure the elephants return to their original habitat smoothly, CPIC worked out a Service Plan for the Return of the Asian Elephants. The Yunnan Branch designated special personnel to follow the movement of the Asian elephants, take precautions for the elephants' arrival in Pu'er, and make preparations and relevant deployments in advance based on pre-judgement.

During the elephants' long journey back to their home, the Xishuangbanna Sub-branch of CPIC worked closely with the local government, forestry and grass department and other related organizations, and took effective measures, such monitoring activities of the herd, setting up electronic fences, promoting on-site publicity and training, and feeding the elephants, which greatly reduced the losses caused by the wild elephants in Pu'er and Xishuangbanna.

Quick investigation and loss assessment, compensation paid as soon as the elephants left

To address the damage caused by the elephants' northward migration in Pu'er, China Pacific Insurance established the "Yunnan Wild Elephants' Northward Migration" catastrophe mark, and all losses attributable to these elephants were placed under the green channel of the catastrophe mark.

Regarding the compensation process, the Yunnan Branch of CPIC attached great importance to the public liability insurance for damage caused by wildlife project. The general manager led the establishment of a special program to clarify the responsible person, service personnel and standard service process, and conduct a comprehensive innovation of the project's management. After several investigations, CPIC developed a WeChat mini-program for investigation and loss assessment related to public liability insurance for damage caused by wildlife, which cuts out the documentation link, further shortens the claim handling time and improves convenience for farmers.

For cases that involve massive losses, CPIC introduced drone technology, which released manpower and improved the efficiency of loss assessment through drone mapping and image recognition, realizing rapid investigation and loss assessment and "compensation paid as soon as the elephants left" in the northward migration of the Asian elephants.

The Pu'er Sub-branch of CPIC completed compensation for damage caused by the elephants in June, handling 326 cases with a total compensation of RMB4,007,400.

This story about the protection of wild Asian elephants has come to an end, but the topic about ecological protection, wildlife conservation and harmonious coexistence between human and nature will continue.

In the future, CPIC will earnestly help the government to protect the ecological environment, safeguard wildlife, create a sound environment for "harmonious coexistence between human and wild elephants", help Yunnan's biodiversity development, and strive for high-quality development.

