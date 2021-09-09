CP Kelco Invests More Than $50 Million in Citrus Fiber Capacity Expansion

The expansion project will add a second NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber production line to the company's facility in Matão, Brazil, increasing total capacity to approximately 5,000 metric tons and establishing CP Kelco as a leading citrus fiber supplier to food, beverage and consumer product manufacturers worldwide. The new production line is expected to be complete and operational in 2023, with options to incrementally expand capacity in the future based on customer needs.

Launched in December 2019, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber is a unique, next-generation ingredient made from sustainably sourced citrus peels, a byproduct of the juicing industry. Developed in response to continuing consumer demand for food and beverage products with less ingredients, less sugar and less fat, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber can help manufacturers of these products meet clean label needs while achieving critical functionality that ensures their desired taste and texture. Key applications include condiments, dressings, soups, fruit-flavored beverages, bakery goods, and dairy and alternative protein products.

"We are excited about reaching this important milestone in our journey with NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber, which originated as a proof-of-concept only four years ago," said Didier Viala, President of CP Kelco. "As a result of strong collaboration amongst our global team members and development partners since that time, our citrus fiber has evolved into a robust product line for use across a range of food and beverage applications, with a growing customer pipeline globally. We look forward to continuing to explore the possibilities for NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber in additional application segments."

About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with approximately 90 years of experience working with food, beverage, consumer and industrial products manufacturers worldwide. What sets us apart:

- Unlocking Nature-Powered Success®. Apply ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers' goals to address consumer needs and preferences.

- Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

- Technical Excellence. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

- Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

- Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Our key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, carrageenan, xanthan gum, diutan gum, fermentation-derived cellulose, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

