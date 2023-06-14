COVID-19 Pandemic Boosts Antimicrobial Technology Innovation, Finds IDTechEx

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx have recently published the market research report "Antiviral and Antimicrobial Technology Market 2023-2033", covering additives and coatings that can provide residual antimicrobial protection to surfaces. IDTechEx's report covers key antimicrobial technologies as well as industry drivers and main applications. For the past 3 years, antimicrobial companies have been busy developing and shipping products to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, but larger issues such as healthcare-associated infections and antimicrobial resistance are beginning to take center stage again.

Thanks to antimicrobial additives and coatings, protected surfaces continuously remove (deactivate or destroy) microorganisms in the background between cleans. Antimicrobial metals such as silver, embedded at low concentrations, can enable surfaces to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria, fungi and viruses that land. Key antimicrobial technologies covered in the report are silver, copper, zinc and silane quaternary ammonium compounds. The report highlights companies commercializing each technology and provides interview-based company profiles.

The report also highlights a further 10 antimicrobial technologies, either commercialized or in development, including new materials, innovative methods to stabilize and localize traditional disinfectants, biomimetic technologies such as surface patterning techniques, and antimicrobials derived from nature spanning enzymes, peptides, and dyes. The latter category is an area of rising interest since the pandemic. There is now rising awareness that antimicrobial metals, combined with activities such as over-prescribing during the pandemic, are driving the likelihood of developing antimicrobial-resistant bacteria.

Antimicrobial technologies can be applied broadly and are utilized in healthcare, food and agriculture, transport, construction, marine, and textiles industries, among others. Of course, antiviral applications have been the main focus for companies over the past 3 years, with several developing new product lines and business areas focusing on antiviral performance. Beyond their ability to address touch-based transmission of disease-causing microorganisms, antimicrobial technologies are also used extensively to extend the lifetime of products.

IDTechEx's market research report "Antiviral and Antimicrobial Technology Market 2023-2033" provides a comprehensive overview of the antimicrobial industry. The report covers the following information:

Overview of the antimicrobial technology industry

Key drivers and key applications for antimicrobial technologies

Environmental and regulatory concerns for antimicrobial technologies

Analysis of key antimicrobial technologies, including players and SWOT analysis

Chapter focused on antiviral technologies and lessons learned for the next pandemic

Analysis of over 100 companies, including over 50 companies focused on residual antimicrobial technologies

To find out more, including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/antimicrobial.

Upcoming Free-to-Attend Webinar

Antimicrobial and Antiviral Surfaces - Learnings From the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dr Nadia Tsao, Research Director at IDTechEx and author of this article, will be presenting a webinar on the topic on Wednesday 5 July 2023 - Antimicrobial and Antiviral Surfaces - Learnings From the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Attendees will learn the following:

What are the key antimicrobial technologies on the market today?

What are the key applications for antimicrobial technologies, and what are the drivers?

How do antimicrobial technologies work? How do they provide residual protection against microorganisms?

What product and market trends were observed during the COVID-19 pandemic? What can we expect in the next global pandemic?

Click here to find out more and register your place on one of our three sessions. If you are unable to make the date, please register for one of the sessions to receive the links to the webinar recording and slides as soon as they are available.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Media Contact:

Lucy Rogers

Sales and Marketing Administrator

press@IDTechEx.com

+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IDTechEx

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/IDTechEx

Facebook: www.facebook.com/IDTechExResearch

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IDTechEx