COVID-19 Impact Questions? ABI Research's Digital Tech Summit Will Provide the Answers to Navigate the New Normal

OYSTER BAY, New York, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The outbreak of COVID-19 has quickly changed the business and technology landscape. Conferences and in-person events have come to a sudden and complete halt. However, the need for information — ideas, answers, data, feedback, and strategic direction — remains vitally important for businesses. To help facilitate this critically important flow of information, ABI Research, a global tech market advisory, is pleased to announce its Digital Tech Summit, April 14-16, 2020.

"At this time of unprecedented challenge, organizations need external perspective and guidance to help them navigate this unique situation and position effectively to capture the inevitable bounce when we exit market lockdown. There is going to be a new normal in the way that companies and markets operate as a result of the pandemic and technology will be at the center of this new paradigm. Our technology market experts stand ready to support our clients and industry partners in our very first digital technology summit," says Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research officer at ABI Research.

The three live webinars cover key technologies, platforms, and end markets.

COVID-19's Impact on Key Technologies

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 – 11:00 AM EST

Participating Analysts : Malik Saadi, VP of Strategic Technologies, Dimitris Mavrakis, 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Research Director, David McQueen, 5G Devices Research Director, Eric Abbruzzese AR/VR Research Director, Andrew Zignani, Wi-Fi Principal Analyst and Rian Whitton, Robotics Senior Analyst.

The coronavirus outbreak will undoubtedly have significant ramifications for technology companies, those companies investing in technology to enhance operations, and the customers of those companies. Some of the key topics we will discuss in this webinar include:

The impact COVID-19 will have on digital transformation across the consumer and enterprise markets

Imminent needs for innovative technologies such Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality

Expected changes in the infrastructure market landscape and the impact this will have on 5G adoption

The emergence of Open RAN and vRAN as disruptive technologies, and whether the pandemic will accelerate their adoption

How the pandemic will affect the 5G devices supply chain and partnerships

How data traffic and its distribution across fixed and mobile networks will change

After the Coronavirus: What Will Drive the IoT Market Through 2020?

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 – 11:00 AM EST

Participating Analysts: Dan Shey, VP, Enabling Platforms, Michela Menting, Digital Security Research Director, Jamie Moss, M2M, IoT & IoE Research Director, Phil Sealy, Digital Security Research Director, Adarsh Krishnan, M2M, IoT & IoE Principal Analyst, Dimitrios Pavlakis, Digital Security Industry Analyst and Kate Dubrova, M2M, IoT & IoE Research Analyst.

COVID-19 is creating a ripple in the supply chain, driving imbalances in both demand and supply. As one country, region, or city gets infections under control, another is responding in dramatic ways to limit the pandemic's damage. Under these conditions, asset visibility and connected operations will become even more critical for enterprise viability in uncertain times but also for long-term success. Asset tracking and connected infrastructure will see increased investment, but its value will need support by other enabling technologies in security, blockchain, eSIM/iSIM, and a range of other services.

The pandemic is also driving renewed emphasis on contactless, biometrics and surveillance technologies to add resilience to connected operations and enable novel approaches to connected solutions. Finally, enterprises need to look at monetization strategies in a more connected environment that result not only from new business models but also new ways to leverage data and associated services.

New Critical End Market Requirements: How Can Technology Enable Them?

Thursday, April 16, 2020 – 11:00 AM EST

Participating Analysts : Dominique Bonte, VP, Verticals/End Markets, Susan Beardslee, Intelligent Transportation and e-Freight Principal Analyst, James Hodgson, Smart Mobility & Automotive Principal Analyst and Ryan Martin, Industrial & Manufacturing Principal Analyst.



If anything, COVID-19 has already shown that the new economy cannot cope with sudden changes and major shifts in demand. E-commerce, on-demand warehousing and manufacturing, delivery, and freight transportation have all hit their limitations, not being able to scale sufficiently to cope with exceptional circumstances like those created by COVID-19.

From an end markets perspective, the level at which technologies are used to enable flexibility, agility, and scalability of product and service delivery needs to be raised dramatically and immediately. Key technologies include public and private 5G connectivity, robotics and automation, AI, IoT, demand-response software, generative design, and digital twins.

For more information, and to register for the Digital Tech Summit live webinars, go to summit.abiresearch.com.

