COVID-19 Has Slowed Startup Hiring in London - Otta Releases a List of the Technology Companies Still Making Offers

LONDON, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otta, a start-up dedicated to helping job seekers find roles at the world's most innovative companies, has released a list of the technology companies still making offers in London during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 26th, 100 companies have confirmed they are still hiring during COVID-19. You can find the full list of companies here: https://otta.com/covid-19

CEO and co-founder Sam Franklin commented: "It is an uncertain time for both companies and job seekers. Many people are still looking for jobs, and we wanted to give them extra assurance of the companies that have confirmed they are still hiring.

"It's positive to see that so many companies are still hiring. The fast-growth technology sector is one that is quick to adapt to new environments (however challenging). Many companies have adjusted their assessment processes to interview remotely (e.g. Zoom interviews or take-home tasks) and have found ways to onboard new colleagues remotely.

"There is still a fierce competition for talented engineers. A few companies we've spoken to have stopped hiring except for software engineers, and these companies are already familiar with onboarding engineers in remote/distributed teams.

"Our general advice to candidates is to expect uncertainty over the next couple of weeks, and try to use the time as productively as possible. Most companies are still in the phase of altering hiring plans. We expect more clarity within the next few weeks."

Accompanying statistics:

300 new jobs were posted a week on Otta during February 2020. This compares to:

Week commencing 9th March: 219 new jobs

Week commencing 16th March: 168 new jobs

Week commencing 23rd March (incomplete): 65 jobs

On 28 February 2020, 3,300 jobs were live on Otta, vs 2,308 today (30% decrease). A number of companies have removed all of their jobs.

About Otta

Otta puts the job seeker first, providing the most relevant and personalised job recommendations. Otta goes beyond traditional job search by enriching jobs with additional data, and by gathering real-time feedback from job seekers on what they like and dislike.

The platform is built for thoughtful job seekers who want to make an impact at the world's most innovative companies. Otta uses technology to discover, structure and categorise roles across London's fastest-growing companies, including Revolut, Deliveroo and Babylon Health. Since launching in August 2019, thousands of job seekers have shortlisted over 240,000 roles.

Otta was founded in June 2019. Otta has raised £850k in seed funding, the round was led by LocalGlobe, with participation from angels including Paul Forster, Shakil Khan, Matt Robinson, Duncan Jennings and Carlos Gonzalez-Cadenas.

For more information, visit Otta at https://otta.com .

