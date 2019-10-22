Course5 Intelligence Named in Gartner, Cool Vendors in AI for Marketing

Course5's Adomate acclaimed for using AI to optimize Ad campaigns using insights from past data

SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Course5 Intelligence has been recognized in Gartner's new report: Cool Vendors in AI for Marketing, published 8 October 2019 by Andrew Frank et al.

According to the Gartner report, AI thrives in conditions where there is an abundance of cause-and-effect data, a large number of possible actions, and little time to analyze complex decisions. Marketers routinely struggle with these kinds of conditions, so marketing is fertile ground for AI solutions.

Course5's Adomate platform uses Computer Perception AI to analyze video creatives in context of past attitudinal, behavioral, and biometric customer data to provide recommendations for creative design, media planning, and dynamic ad trafficking. By providing frame-level observations, Adomate helps marketers reduce research costs, eliminate poor-performing options, and create optimal versions of ads for various platforms and audiences. Adomate has been leveraged by global brands like Intel and Microsoft.

Ashwin Mittal, CEO of Course5 Intelligence, said: "We have seen AI solutions moving from experimentation to implementation in corporations. Using computer vision and deep learning, our Adomate platform been able to demonstrate breakthrough value for our clients in driving more effective advertising design and better ROI."

Course5 Intelligence drives digital transformation for businesses through analytics, insights, and artificial intelligence. The company helps organizations make the most effective strategic and tactical decisions related to their customers, markets, and competition at the rapid pace that the digital business world demands. Course5 Intelligence creates value for businesses through 360-degree data convergence and actionable insight.

