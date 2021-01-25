Counting 100 SMARTShip™ deployment and more

Speaking on the occasion Capt. Rajesh Unni the Co- CEO said, "Four years ago, a few of us embarked on a journey with a vision to transform the shipping industry and use technology to solve real world problems. Since then, it has been a steep learning curve, but we are proud to have launched a successful product that has seen rapid adoption in the market".

AOT has doubled the number of ships deployed with the SMARTShip platform and reached a milestone of 100 in just under a span of 6 months. There is a wide recognition of the SMARTShip platform and its benefits to ship owners and operators in the industry. AOT engineers are deploying SMARTShip globally, and have established local teams in Singapore, China, South Korea, Dubai, Japan, Europe and India to meet greater demand.

AOT's client Hirofumi Nara, Executive Officer at MOL Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd shared; "We are excited to have SMARTShip installed on some of our MOL Chemical Tanker fleet. Leveraging on SMARTShip's capabilities we are looking forward to transforming the way we operate ships by having real time access to data, analytics and insights, and making data driven decisions."

Existing customers of the SMARTShip platform are reaping benefits alongside cost savings and have shown confidence in the product by ordering deployment on additional ships. AOT has also announced a large pipeline of ships and expects to triple the number of ships on their SMARTShip platform in 2021.

Founded in 2017, AOT is the maker of SMARTShipTM, a digital platform with various applications in the field of fuel savings, predictive maintenance, hull efficiency and ShipPalmTM, a ship ERP software. Its mission is to transform ships and all related parts of the logistics value chain to operate as a DIGITAL enterprise.

