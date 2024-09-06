AMSTERDAM, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 International Broadcasting Convention (IBC 2024) will be held from September 13th to 16th at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre in Amsterdam. As Europe's largest broadcast equipment exhibition, IBC exerts a wide-reaching and significant influence on the broadcast and media industries. PGYTECH, a leading brand in photography accessories, will make its IBC debut this year, marking its first engagement with European fans.

Countdown to IBC: PGYTECH to Make Its Debut in the Netherlands with the OnePro Series

PGYTECH will showcase its full range of products at Booth 12.C82, with a spotlight on the OnePro professional outdoor photography backpack, which achieved great success on Kickstarter. This series is the first in its category to incorporate a mountaineering-grade carrying system, offering robust storage capacity and protection. The OnePro has garnered widespread acclaim from photographers worldwide for its innovative design. Additionally, PGYTECH will feature other flagship products, including the highly popular OneMo 2 photography bag, Mantispods, and CreateMate High-speed Card Reader Case. These products, known for their superior quality and seamless user experience, have become essential gear for photography enthusiasts. The latest releases, including the CF-express Creatmate Card Reader Case, Camera Shoulder Strap Air, and MagFlex Phone Photography Stand, will also be on display, further enhancing PGYTECH's comprehensive lineup of professional photography accessories.

To engage with fans, PGYTECH will host a raffle during the exhibition, giving attendees the chance to win exciting prizes. From September 13th until the end of the show, PGYTECH fans can also enjoy a 10% discount on all products using a special discount code available at the exhibition, applicable on the PGYTECH official website.

About IBC

IBC is one of Europe's most influential broadcast equipment exhibitions, attracting globally renowned brands such as Sony, Canon, and DJI. Exhibitors will showcase cutting-edge technology and industry trends, providing an excellent platform for professionals in the field to exchange ideas.

About PGYTECH

Founded in 2015, PGYTECH is committed to making photography more enjoyable with a focus on developing photography stands, bags, and peripheral products for cameras and drones. As of October 2023, PGYTECH has been awarded over 150 patents and has received international recognition, including the prestigious Red Dot and iF design awards. After nine years of steady growth, PGYTECH has become a global leader in photography accessories, delivering more efficient and enjoyable shooting experiences to photography enthusiasts in over 100 countries and regions, making creation easier.

