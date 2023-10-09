Could these lucky Powerball numbers win you £1.3bn with Lottoland?

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Powerball US lotto is still rolling after 34 consecutive draws and the grand prize is now at a mouth-watering £1.3bn (or $1.55bn)!*

The jackpot has been growing steadily since it was last won in July of this year, and after three months is now the world's fourth largest lottery prize.

Usually, these draws are limited to those living in the United States – however, Lottoland customers can take part from the comfort of their own home or on their smartphone through the app and be in with a chance of pocketing a huge billion-dollar prize.

And for those who want to think strategically about their numbers this week, Lottoland are sharing the most and least commonly drawn Powerball numbers from the past six years.

When it comes to Powerball draws, the numbers that have appeared in the winning tickets most often are 61, 32, 21, 63 and 36. While the most popular 'PowerBall' number is 18.

For those contrarians in the crowd, the numbers that show up least often are 13, 34, 49, 29 and 26. The least popular PowerBall is number 15.

A spokesperson for Lottoland, said: "There is so much more to lottery numbers than just arbitrary picks. People often opt for significant or personal numbers like birthdays, and others wade through the stats to find out which numbers show up time and time again.

"But, going for the most popular numbers can have its drawbacks, especially when lots of people will be doing the same. Everyone who plans to win the lottery does so with the aim of winning a huge amount of money, so it goes without saying that if your numbers come up, you don't want to run the risk of sharing the jackpot with a huge crowd.

"One thing worth considering is that because lots of people choose birthdays for their lottery numbers, anything over 31 is likely to be a less crowded pool and therefore a much bigger jackpot if you are the lucky winner!"

The next Powerball draw will take place on Tuesday 10th Oct at 4am GMT. If a player's ticket matches all six of the winning numbers from the drawing, they'll win the jackpot. However, there are also smaller prizes depending on how many numbers are matched.

