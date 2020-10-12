Costero Brokers Ltd. Advances plans to merge with Prospect Insurance Brokers

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Costero Brokers Ltd. a privately held London-based brokerage has decided to bring forward plans to merge with its recently acquired entity, Prospect Insurance Brokers. The combined business will be led by Executive Vice Presidents Nick Murrell and Jamie Webb.

Following this merger Costero has also recently launched its newly redesigned website. Key features include a new modern design, expanded service offering, and improved functionality and user experience. The website's newly enhanced content focuses on Costero's dedication to provide innovation product offerings and tailored program design to meet clients' needs. The new site provides extensive and easy-to-use resources for visitors and clients, including expanded areas of expertise, curated news articles and blog posts discussing current issues facing businesses and individuals alike.

"We are pleased our new online presence reflects the level of expertise we provide to our clients," said Nick Murrell, Executive Vice President of Costero Brokers Ltd. "We're confident this new website provides a very informative and easy to navigate experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence."

"We're thrilled to have merged with Costero Brokers Ltd. as the operational benefits were obvious and the new website was essential to more accurately reflect the new company's modern and dynamic culture," said Jamie Webb, Executive Vice President of Costero Brokers Limited.

To see the site's refreshed and streamlined look and connect with a member of the Costero team, visit the new Costero Brokers Ltd. website at www.costerobrokers.com .

About Costero Brokers Ltd.

Costero Brokers Ltd., formed in 2017, initially focused on property and professional lines. Costero Brokers Ltd. is now a multi-class focused Lloyd's of London broker and is looking to expand into additional specialist areas with the hiring of individuals and teams.

For more information, visit costerobrokers.com .

