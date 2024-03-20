COSRX Spring Deal Days Sale: Save Much on TikTok's Favorite Skincare Products at Amazon

LONDON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Derm favorite brand COSRX just launched a huge Spring Deal Days Sale 2024 exclusively on Amazon. Now through midnight on March 25, skincare enthusiasts can enjoy powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, including the best-selling COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence.

Promotional Products:

COSRX Spring Deal Days Sale: Save Up to 50% on TikTok's Favorite Skincare Products at Amazon

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

The TikTok viral COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is formulated with filtered snail mucin to protect the skin barrier from losing moisture. Skincare influencers and Amazon reviewers rave about the product for revitalizing and hydrating the skin without irritation.

One shopper calls it "the VIP ticket to hydration town," since it will "keep your skin plump and moist, the perfect combination for fighting aging." The shopper also says it helps diminish the look of scars, spots and wrinkles, as well as provide a protection boost. "Snail mucin fortifies your skin's barrier, defending against pollution and other irritants," she says.

Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream (100g/200g)

This daily face moisturizer is infused with 92% of snail mucin to build a moisture barrier that plumps, hydrates, and soothes skin. This everyday multi-solution cream glides onto the skin and revives skin radiance without leaving a greasy residue.

One Amazon reviewer raved that "this product is fantastic. Lightweight but moisturizes well, has minimal to no smell, and extended use has made my skin more firm and bouncy. Works great as an AM moisturizer and PM moisturizer, and can be layered with an occlusive on top for even more hydration."

The Vitamin C 23 Serum

COSRX's vitamin C serum contains a whopping 23 percent of the powerhouse ingredient, plus both super vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and allantoin, to help fade acne scars, revitalize dull skin, and help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

One customer reviewed "best Vitamin C Serum I have ever used! I like the higher concentration of pure ascorbic acid. My skin looks so smooth and has a nice healthy glow. Results are noticeable. I will continue to purchase."

Suitable for all skin types, these must-have products can be purchased at the COSRX store on Amazon at a bargain.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

