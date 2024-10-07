LONDON, Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Derm favorite brand COSRX is gearing up for a major shopping event with the launch of Prime Big Deal Days 2024, exclusively on Amazon. Running from October 8th to 9th, this highly anticipated sale will see up to 56% off on all COSRX products offering skincare lovers the opportunity to enjoy deep discounts on some of the most popular and TikTok-viral products, including the best-selling COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum.

#MirrorSkin Duo

COSRX Prime Big Deal Days: Get Huge Savings on TikTok’s Most-Loved Skincare Products at Amazon UK

COSRX, the trusted go-to skincare brand renowned for its clean, effective, and dermatologist-approved products, is excited to introduce the #MirrorSkin Duo, a powerhouse duo designed to transform dull, textured skin into a radiant, mirror-like complexion.

The #MirrorSkin Duo, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and The Niacinamide 15 Serum, a dynamic combination that addresses multiple skin concerns, from hydration and smoothness to acne prevention and treatment.

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum functions as both a toner and serum, infused with six peptides that target a range of skin issues, including hydration, firmness, and texture refinement. Dermatologist-tested for sensitive skin, this lightweight, fast-absorbing formula is ideal for daily use and works seamlessly with other skincare products to enhance results, making it a must-have addition to any skincare routine. Its jumbo size also ensures lasting value, with just a small amount delivering powerful benefits.

Following this, The Niacinamide 15 Serum, featuring a potent 15% concentration of niacinamide, tackles acne at every stage – from prevention to aftercare. This breakout-busting serum is clinically proven to reduce blemishes, regulate oil production, and improve skin texture without clogging pores, leading to clearer, healthier skin with continued use.

Together, these two products offer a comprehensive solution for anyone looking to achieve smooth, even-toned, and glowing skin. With the #MirrorSkin Duo, COSRX delivers on its promise to make radiant skin accessible for all.

"We are thrilled to offer our customers access to some of our most sought-after products during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days," said a COSRX representative. "This sale is a perfect opportunity for both new and loyal customers to explore our range of dermatologist-approved products at a fraction of the price."

Promotional Products:

For more information on the Prime Big Deal Days sale and COSRX's product range, visit the COSRX Amazon store starting October 8, 2024.

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of world's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.

