COSRX Launches The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturiser in the UK: The Viral K-Beauty Moisturiser That Sold Out in 48 Hours

LONDON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After selling out within just 48 hours of its US debut, hitting the number 1 sales spot on Olive Young and earning the title of Best Skin Barrier Repair Product at the 2025 Shape Skin Awards, COSRX's Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturiser has quickly become one of the most talked-about products on TikTok - with users raving about its lightweight feel, intense hydration, and barrier-repairing power. Now, the viral K-beauty favourite is finally available to consumers in the UK.

COSRX Launches The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturiser in the UK

For anyone tired of heavy, greasy moisturisers that clog pores or leave the skin feeling suffocated, Korean skincare brand COSRX unveils its latest innovation. Inspired by the cutting-edge texture technology that made Korean sunscreens a global favourite, the Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturiser features that signature Korean "gliding" texture - melting into the skin with a silky, weightless finish while delivering long-lasting hydration. Designed to reinforce the skin barrier and restore balance, it redefines what modern skincare should feel like: breathable, effective, and effortless.

What Are Ceramides - And Why Do They Matter?

Ceramides are natural components of the skin's outermost layer. They act like a protective shield, helping to hold skin cells together and strengthen the skin barrier. When this barrier is strong, the skin is better able to retain moisture and stay protected against irritation, breakouts, dryness, and early signs of ageing.

As ceramide levels naturally decrease with age, the skin can become more vulnerable and sensitive. Skincare formulated with ceramides helps to restore and fortify this barrier - leaving the skin hydrated, soothed, and visibly healthier over time, making them an essential part of any daily routine.

Meet The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturiser

This innovative formula takes ceramide care to the next level: delivering deep hydration, reinforcing the skin barrier, and calming concerns such as irritation, breakouts, and sensitivity. However, unlike conventional ceramide moisturisers, its velvety, non-greasy texture absorbs quickly, making it ideal for both morning and evening routines.

Key Benefits

K-Gliding Texture

Powered by the same advanced technology behind Korea's beloved sunscreens, this moisturiser glides effortlessly across the skin, creating a smooth, luxurious finish that layers beautifully.

Powered by the same advanced technology behind Korea's beloved sunscreens, this moisturiser glides effortlessly across the skin, creating a smooth, luxurious finish that layers beautifully.

Clinically proven to offer hydration lasting up to 200 hours. It replenishes moisture deeply and locks it in - for skin that stays plump, nourished, and luminous.

Clinically proven to offer hydration lasting up to 200 hours. It replenishes moisture deeply and locks it in - for skin that stays plump, nourished, and luminous.

Absorbs quickly with no pilling or greasy residue, leaving the skin smooth, prepped, and perfectly primed for effortless makeup application.

Instant Barrier Relief

Proven to soothe irritation and strengthen the skin barrier after just one use, helping to combat signs of dehydration, sensitivity, and environmental stress.

Proven to soothe irritation and strengthen the skin barrier after just one use, helping to combat signs of dehydration, sensitivity, and environmental stress.

Suitable for all skin types. Whether you have dry, oily, sensitive, or combination skin, this formula delivers consistent hydration and protection on a daily basis.

Suitable for all skin types. Whether you have dry, oily, sensitive, or combination skin, this formula delivers consistent hydration and protection on a daily basis.

Pairs seamlessly with ingredients like Vitamin C, Retinol, and Niacinamide, making it the perfect companion to various skincare routines.

Pairs seamlessly with ingredients like Vitamin C, Retinol, and Niacinamide, making it the perfect companion to various skincare routines.

A clean, no-fuss formulation that puts skin health first - delivering maximum results with minimal ingredients.

This philosophy of simplicity, effectiveness, and real results is at the heart of everything COSRX creates, and it is exactly what inspired this latest launch.

"At COSRX, we believe skincare should be effective, effortless, and enjoyable," said a brand spokesperson. "The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturiser was developed to address common challenges consumers face with ceramide-based products, while delivering powerful results and a refined sensory experience. It's simple, efficient, and designed to fit seamlessly into any routine - making skin barrier care easier than ever."

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of the world's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural ingredients in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs. Discover its bestsellers at trusted UK retailers including Amazon, Boots, Lookfantastic, and the TikTok UK Shop.

