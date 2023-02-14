Cosplay Costumes and Wigs Market to Reach More than USD 80 Billion by 2028, The Market to Create USD 45 Billion Opportunities in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

14 Feb, 2023, 15:10 GMT
The rise in Halloween events across North America is expected to boost the demand for cosplay costumes & wigs
CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the cosplay costumes and wigs market will grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2022-2028. Growing digital fashion, rising cosplay events, and the rising anime & gaming industry are significant factors driving the cosplay costumes and wigs market. The market presents lucrative revenue growth potential. Many vendors are expected to enter the industry during the forecast period, making the market highly consolidated. Many firms are expected to expand their local stores to other regions, such as North America and Europe, which will likely lead to a price war between new and existing vendors. People nowadays live in an era where they can express themselves through fashion media. This has created a huge market opportunity for sewing or costume manufacturing vendors. This varies depending on how an individual's social standing influences perceptions and culture. As a result, fashion is influenced by a wide range of entertainment industries, including movies and television shows. Thus, a broad range of entertainment industries influences fashion, including movies and TV shows. People are highly influenced by clothing choices and accessories, conveying a lot about their culture and personality. Many individuals urge designers to create clothing according to the film and television characters featuring new personality styles by recognizing the connection between fashion and culture.
The cosplay costumes and wigs market concentration in developed countries such as the US, Japan, China, and other Western European countries is high. At the same time, the market is in its promising stage in developing economies such as the Asia Pacific, including South Korea, because of the entry of many international brands in these countries and the growing demand of the entertainment or events industry during festive seasons. The competition between vendors exists based on material type, theme-based costumes, applications, quality, price, product innovation, style, service, and customer satisfaction. The competition among major players is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the buying process of online shopping. The present scenario forces vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence.
Cosplay Costumes and Wigs Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 80.85 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 35.20 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
15 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Type, Themes, Sales Channel, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, APEJ, Japan, Europe, and the Rest of the World
|
Countries Covered
|
The US, Canada, China, South Korea, Australia, the Rest of APEJ, Germany, the UK, Spain, and the Rest of Europe
|
Key Leading Vendors
|
Rubies II, Uwowo Cosplay, Rolecosplay.com, Disguise, Simcosplay.com, Cossky, Yaya Han, XCOSER International Cosplay Costume, Spirit Halloween, Blossom Costumes, Fanplusfriend, Escapade, The Horror Dome, Cosplaybuzz, DokiDoki Cosplay, Distortions Unlimited, Micocostumes, Abracadabra NYC, Joke.co.uk, Ezcosplay, Epic Cosplay Wigs, Sky Costume, FM-Anime, HalloweenCostumes.com, and Hot Topic
|
Page Number
|
228
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Rising Entertainment & OTT Platforms
· Rising Consumer Purchasing Power
· Rising Adoption of Social Media Channels
|
Customization Available
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs
In 2022, Halloween accounted for a major share of the global cosplay costumes & wigs market. Christmas, Halloween, and Anime cosplay costumes are major theme-based categories that the customers highly prefer. The Halloween market is expected to grow faster than Christmas, and Halloween is mainly celebrated in the US and UK, while anime conventions are highly celebrated in Japan and China. In 2022, Christmas accounted for 21.50% of North America, and Anime accounted for 38.12% of Japan.
Rising Anime & Gaming Industry
Anime is a computer-generated and hand-drawn animation originating from Japan. It combines characterization, individualistic techniques, imaginative graphic art, and cinematography. Initially, anime was introduced in the television industry with the first Japanese television anime. This marked the beginning of a new anime industry. In the cosplay industry, anime has gained global visibility as one of the performing arts in which individuals dress up according to anime characters. For instance, Anime NYC is one of New York's anime conventions covering the best of Japanese pop culture in America.
Anime NYC brings publishers and anime fans together for three days of unique exhibits, exclusive screenings, extensive panels, and appearances by a few biggest creators in Japan. Some major cosplay vendors, such as Abracadabra NYC, include anime costumes, mainly featuring 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, Beauty, and the Beast.
The gaming industry is thriving and expected to grow in the coming years. Based gaming is one of the most recent trends in the gaming industry. Due to global lockdowns, these trends have boosted the gaming industry, particularly during the COVID-19 period. Cosplay costumes have grown in popularity in recent years as gaming conventions have grown in popularity.
The report considers the present scenario of the cosplay costumes and wigs market and its market dynamics for 2023−2028. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
Key Company Profiles
- Rubies II
- Business Overview
- Product Offerings
- Uwowo Cosplay
- Rolecosplay.com
- Disguise
- Simcosplay.com
- Cossky
- Yaya Han
- XCOSER International Cosplay Costume
- Spirit Halloween
- Blossom Costumes
- Fanplusfriend
- Escapade
- The Horror Dome
- Cosplaybuzz
- DokiDoki Cosplay
- Distortions Unlimited
- Micocostumes
- Abracadabra NYC
- Joke.co.uk
- Ezcosplay
- Epic Cosplay Wigs
- Sky Costume
- FM-Anime
- HalloweenCostumes.com
- Hot Topic
Market Segmentation
Type
- Costumes
- Clothing
- Footwear
- Accessories & Props
- Wigs
Themes
- Christmas
- Halloween
- Anime
- Games
- TV & Movies
- Others
Sales Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- APEJ
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- The Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- Spain
- The Rest of Europe
- Rest of World
