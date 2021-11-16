Cosmetic Surgery Market size worth $ 64.88 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 3.54% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures and rising awareness of advanced techniques are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cosmetic Surgery Market" By Procedure (Surgical Procedures, Non-surgical Procedures), By End-User (Hospitals, Surgical Centers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cosmetic Surgery Market size was valued at USD 49.14 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 64.88 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.54% from 2021 to 2028.

Cosmetic Surgery Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Overview

Social and cultural influences such as media, fashion, and film industry impact, peer pressure for appearance and attractiveness, shifting dimensions of beauty, and so on. The expansion of the tourist sector and the creation of tourism clusters like Miami and Bangkok have not only expanded exposure to cosmetic operations but also generated a high point demand for these procedures. Factors affecting health include the growth in obesity, accidents, the expanding safety margin of cosmetic surgery, the rising number of cosmetic surgery hospitals, and so on.

Technological aspects include the development of sophisticated materials such as silicone implants, among other things. Economic reasons such as rising per capita income, lowering cosmetic surgery costs, and so on are some of the main growth drivers in the worldwide Cosmetic Surgery Market. Because of increased acceptance and awareness, as well as technical improvements, nonsurgical treatments like dermal fillers, laser hair removal, and chemical peels are projected to drive market expansion. For example, improvements in cosmetic and reconstructive operations, including microdermabrasion and photo rejuvenation, are expected to drive the Cosmetic Surgery Market throughout the projected period.

Key Developments

In May 2021 , GC Aesthetics, Inc, announced the launch of its next generation of breast implants, PERLE. PERL is a highly innovative line of smooth breast implants that features a proprietary surface technology, GCA's industry-leading gel technology, and an enhanced version of the safety features that have underpinned GCA's long-term excellent safety record.

, GC Aesthetics, Inc, announced the launch of its next generation of breast implants, PERLE. PERL is a highly innovative line of smooth breast implants that features a proprietary surface technology, GCA's industry-leading gel technology, and an enhanced version of the safety features that have underpinned GCA's long-term excellent safety record. In February 2021 , Galderma announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Restylane Defyne for the augmentation and correction of mild to moderate chin retrusion for adults over the age of 21.

Key Players

The major players in the market are AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cynosure Technologies, Galderma SA, Laboratories Vivacy SAS, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sinclair Pharma PLC, Syneron, Teoxane Laboratories, and Vital Esthetique.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cosmetic Surgery Market On the basis of Procedure, End-User, and Geography.

Cosmetic Surgery Market, By Procedure

Surgical Procedures



Non-surgical Procedures

Cosmetic Surgery Market, By End-User

Hospitals



Surgical Centers



Others

Cosmetic Surgery Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research