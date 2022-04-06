Cosmetic Preservatives Market worth USD 1.65 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Natural antioxidants segment is set to surpass USD 195 million by 2028. Natural antioxidants are widely used in cosmetic products owing to their ability to reduce the rate of oxidation in oil formulations and extend shelf life. Vitamin E, vitamin C, flavonoids and polyphenols are some of the natural antioxidants used in cosmetic preparations. Vitamin E also improves skin appearance and reduces scars & wrinkles. Growing consumer awareness regarding the side effects of chemical ingredients coupled with increasing demand for multifunctional ingredients should stimulate the business expansion.

Increasing demand for anti-aging ingredients along with high inclination towards maintaining healthy, youthful skin is expected to fuel natural antioxidants demand for cosmetic application thus propelling industry landscape. Growing consumer preference for skincare products with skin conditioning functions such as reducing wrinkles on skin, control acne and reduce aging effects will propel the business outlook.

Some major findings of the cosmetic preservatives market report include:

Plant & herbal extracts segment surpassed USD 83.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to exhibit 7.5% CAGR through 2028, driven by its ability to prevent unpleasant odour, discoloration, and degradation of active compounds in cosmetics.

in 2021 and is estimated to exhibit 7.5% CAGR through 2028, driven by its ability to prevent unpleasant odour, discoloration, and degradation of active compounds in cosmetics. Baby products segment exceeded USD 80 million in 2021 and is likely to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the analysis period impelled by the government initiatives to promote baby hygiene along with the growing presence of international brands offering a variety of baby products.

in 2021 and is likely to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the analysis period impelled by the government initiatives to promote baby hygiene along with the growing presence of international brands offering a variety of baby products. Alcohol-based preservatives segment is anticipated to reach USD 50 million by 2028, led by the growing demand for luxury cosmetics coupled with increasing usage of men's grooming products such as after shave, perfumes, and deodorants.

by 2028, led by the growing demand for luxury cosmetics coupled with increasing usage of men's grooming products such as after shave, perfumes, and deodorants. North America market demand is majorly driven by skincare, haircare, and toiletries applications.

Cosmetic preservatives market from fragrance and perfume segment is slated to exceed USD 140 million by 2028. Rising consumer preference towards personal grooming supported by an increase in developments of new and customized perfumes should spur the product demand. Fragrance and perfumes contain formaldehyde releasers and alcohols to develop self-preserving products will influence the market revenue.

Manufacturer focus on development of new fragrances & perfumes coupled with rising consumer inclination towards spending on luxury products is likely to drive market size. Increasing availability of varied retail channels along with widespread usage of fragrances to provide luxury goods with a distinctive smell for lavish packaging is likely to boost the fragrance & perfumes demand.

Europe cosmetic preservatives market surpassed USD 385 million in 2021 and is projected to expand at 8% CAGR up to 2028. Booming cosmetic industry along with widespread presence of various regional cosmetic manufacturers is predicted to favor the regional market expansion. Growing R&D expenditure to develop innovative cosmetic materials coupled with technical advancements in safety testing is estimated to generate the industry expansion in Europe.

Increasing disposable income coupled with rising beauty awareness among consumers is driving the demand for cosmetic products in Europe. Stringent regulations related to processing of beauty products along with increasing consumer awareness about natural cosmetics is anticipated to favor the industry landscape.

The cosmetic preservatives market is competitive and includes various industry players such as Lonza, Ashland, Arkema fine chemicals, BASF, DuPont de Nemours, Sharon Laboratories, Symrise AG, Thor Group Ltd, Chemipol, Salicylate and chemical Pvt Ltd., and Dadia Chemical Industries.

