Cosmetic Dentistry Market to Witness Substantial Growth of USD 40.60 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Major Developments and Competitors Insight

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market was valued at USD 23.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 40.60 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The "dental hospitals and clinics" account for the largest end user segment in the cosmetic dentistry market within the forecasted period as they provide the government recognized dentists. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Cosmetic dentistry basically refers to any dental procedure that generally affects and improves the appearance of a person's gums, bite, and teeth. It primarily focuses on improving dental aesthetics in terms of position, color, alignment, shape, size, and overall smile appearance. Some of the most prevalent cosmetic operations are porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, dental bonding, smile makeovers, complete mouth reconstruction, gum lifts, and contouring.

Over the last few years, the demand for the cosmetic dentistry has recorded a firm rise across the globe. Cosmetic dentistry has been expanding worldwide. According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), the United States spends roughly USD 2.75 billion on cosmetic dentistry each year. Moreover, cosmetic dentistry has progressed as new dental materials have been developed that provide better outcomes. Patient compliance has risen at the same time that demand for minimally invasive procedures has skyrocketed. Owing to the progression within the market, the cosmetic dentistry market is estimated to expand rapidly over the forecasted period.

Recent Developments

In February 2020, KaVo IXS Sensors were introduced by Kavo Kerr (US). The company's portfolio will be expanded as a result of this product introduction. IXSTM is the upgraded version of GendexTM. IXS offers all you've come to expect from a sensor, plus more*. Produce diagnostic-quality photos with better contrast, reduced noise, and more dosing flexibility with ease

Some of the major players operating in the Cosmetic Dentistry market are:

Henry Schein Inc., (US),

DENTSPLY Sirona (US),

Envista (US),

Align Technology, Inc. (US),

Institut Straumann AG ( Switzerland ),

), 3M (US),

(US), Kuraray Co. Ltd. ( Japan ),

), Planmeca Oy (US),

Zimmer Biomet, (US),

Roland DG Corporaion( Japan ),

), BIOLASE, Inc. (US),

Midmark Corporation (US),

A-dec Inc., (US),

3Shape A/S ( Denmark ),

), Ivoclar Vivadent ( Liechtenstein ),

), GC Corporation ( Japan ),

), Runyes ( China ),

), J. MORITA CORP ( Japan ),

), PreXion, ( Japan ),

), Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd. ( Japan ),

), Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc. (US),

Carestream Dental LLC (US),

Takara Belmont Corporation ( Japan ),

), Brasseler USA , (U.S), and

, (U.S), and DentalEZ

What to Expect from the Report, a 7-Pointer Guide

The Cosmetic Dentistry report dives into the holistic Strategy and Innovation for this market ecosystem

The Cosmetic Dentistry report keenly isolates and upholds notable prominent market drivers and barriers

The Cosmetic Dentistry report sets clarity in identifying technological standardization as well as the regulatory

sets clarity in identifying technological standardization as well as the regulatory framework, besides significantly assessing various implementation models besides evaluation of numerous use cases

The Cosmetic Dentistry report is also a rich repository of crucial information across the industry, highlighting details on novel investments as well as stakeholders and relevant contributors and market participants.

A through market analytical survey and forecast references through the forecast tenure, encapsulating details on historical developments, concurrent events as well as future growth probability

Market Dynamics: Cosmetic Dentistry Market

Rising Focus On Aesthetics

The increase in the population opting for the improvement of dental aesthetics, is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. Additionally, high demand for procedures such as porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, dental bonding, complete mouth reconstruction, smile makeovers, gum lifts and contouring are also expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market.

Growing Investments and Advancements

The focus on the development of new technologies and dental materials is also projected to cushion the market's growth. Moreover, the development of technologically advanced solutions coupled with the surging number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market.

Furthermore, the cognizance among the population about such techniques and procedures and increment in dental tourism are also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, rise in prevalence of dental diseases and increase in geriatric population will further expand the cosmetic dentistry market's growth rate in the future.

Regional Analysis/Insights: Cosmetic Dentistry Market

The countries covered in the cosmetic dentistry market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the cosmetic dentistry market because of the technological advancements, increased per capita healthcare expenditure, and increased patients opting for procedures to improve dental aesthetics within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increasing disposable income, growing inclination towards aesthetically improving dental health, and a large population within the region.

Key Industry Segmentation: Cosmetic Dentistry Market

By Product

Dental Systems and Equipment

Dental Implants

Dental Bridges, Dental Veneers

Dental Crowns

Denture

Dental Laser

Dental Handpiece

Orthodontic Braces

CAD/CAM System

Radiology Equipment

Inlays and Onlays

Bonding Agents

By Age Group

Children

Adults

By End User

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market, By Product

8. Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market, By Age Group

9. Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market, By End User

10. Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market, By Distribution Channel

11. Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market, By Region

12. Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market: Company Landscape

13. SWOT Analyses

14. Company Profile

15. Questionnaires

16. Related Reports

