COSMETIC 360 WILL BE HELD ON OCTOBER 15-16 2025 UNDER THIS YEAR'S MOTTO: "PREDICTIONS"

Hosted by COSMETIC VALLEY, the world's leading perfumery and cosmetics network and coordinator of the French industry for 30 years, this 11th edition will bring together 250 exhibitors from 23 countries. Over 5,000 international decision-makers from 70 countries are expected to attend.

The 11th edition of COSMETIC 360 - time to predict the future of cosmetics

In order to develop new strategies, the industry and its players are empowered with unprecedented predictive engineering to anticipate and transform, which COSMETIC 360 will be exploiting to the full this year: "The power of prediction, which goes far beyond trends, has already and will have a profound impact on the cosmetics sector and offering" says Franckie Béchereau, Managing Director of COSMETIC 360.

The exploration of data and AI, the new spirit of creation, as well as the foresight of tomorrow's companies, will lead to COSMETIC 360 imagining and transmitting a cosmetics scene in tune with change: "This will be the first time we've gone so far in the vision of the future at COSMETIC 360, for pioneering leadership in innovation".

In 2025, COSMETIC360's Predictions theme will focus on:

6 prospective animation zones

1 conference program

1 Innovation Track dedicated to meetings with exhibitors involved in the year's theme

1 Special mention of the jury for the COSMETIC 360 Awards

"The Predictions theme has an exciting duality. First of all, we need to predict so that we can act now to innovate and improve cosmetic solutions. Secondly, we need predict for tomorrow, by projecting the transformation of the role of cosmetics in our lifestyles" emphasizes Franckie Béchereau, General Manager of COSMETIC 360.

The show will also feature a Research zone, a village of 36 innovative start-ups, and an OEM zone dedicated to industrial demonstrations.

"PREDICTIONS" CONFERENCES

Conferences will offer a visionary panorama of the technologies transforming the industry: predictive formulation, AI, environmental impact simulation, expectation detection, digital twins, mechanochemistry, sensor neurons...

The conferences will be structured into 6 chapters: AI, ingredients, formulation, packaging, process, testing.

This program reflects a strong conviction: "The COSMETIC 360 audiences will be nourished by the brand-new knowledge and very concrete applications offered by predictability" adds Frankie Béchereau.

COSMETIC 360, THE HEART OF GLOBAL COSMETICS INNOVATION

Every year, COSMETIC 360 stands out for its innovative technologies, processes, products and services. Celebrating its 11th anniversary in 2025, this not-to-be-missed trade show brings together decision-makers and influencers from the global cosmetics industry to discuss raw materials, formulations, packaging, testing and analysis, finished products, logistics, equipment and distribution.

"Our trade show has established itself as a showcase for the industry's incredible progress, and COSMETIC 360 is a strong advocate of the values of cosmetics in the 21 st century: universal usefulness, human well-being, responsibility towards the living world, creative freedom and scientific progress" concludes Franckie Béchereau, General Manager of COSMETIC 360.

