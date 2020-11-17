Corsight AI Launches Real-Time Facial Recognition Technology that Accurately Identifies Individuals at an Unmatched Speed Under Any Condition

Now Commercially Available, Corsight's Technology is Powered by Autonomous AI

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsight AI , a leading facial recognition technology provider, announced today the launch of its facial recognition technology. The technology is able to compliantly identify individuals on watchlists even under the most challenging conditions, overcoming common issues such as face coverings and harsh environments, at an unmatched speed and accuracy.

The commercial launch follows Corsight's recent NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) rating, which ranked Corsight as the top performing Western-based facial recognition company. Powered by Autonomous AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence system with more than 250 patents, Corsight's facial recognition technology exceeds the human brain's ability to register and accurately identify individuals, regardless of whether they are wearing a protective face mask or other covering, whether they are in low-light or extreme weather conditions, or if photos are taken at acute angles or of large crowds. The technology is camera and hardware agnostic, easily integrating with any existing security system.

Corsight's facial recognition technology is the only one on the market that allows for a more comprehensive and accurate detection of identifying features; thereby driving down false positives and enhancing accuracy for users. For example, global societal norms have drastically shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in light of the role that masks play to slow down the spread of disease. All individuals are generally required to wear a protective face covering while in public, however that guidance has created a strain on how local law enforcement, government agencies, airports, retailers, and more continue to ensure top-notch security of individuals. Protective face coverings have traditionally caused difficulty for existing facial recognition technologies, resulting in incorrect identifications. However, now with the commercial availability of Corsight's facial recognition technology, accurate facial recognition is possible, regardless of if a person is wearing a protective face covering.

"In today's unusual environment, there is no higher priority than protecting citizens around the world from harm," said Rob Watts, CEO of Corsight. "We have developed a silver bullet with this technology, proving that facial recognition technology is a force for good. From helping identify dementia patients to protecting victims of domestic abuse, our technology, thanks to its speed and accuracy, can help change not only how organizations currently leverage facial recognition, but how society perceives it, too. We want to change the narrative surrounding the technology and help demonstrate how community-based deployment can be positive for all."

In addition to real-time detection, Corsight's technology also provides local law enforcement, transportation and government agencies, airports, retail outlets, banks and more with forensic video analysis that can analyze hours of video in minutes. Investigators receive a comprehensive summary of the person of interest's actions and locations that can help inform next steps in the investigations.

About Corsight AI

Corsight AI, a leading facial recognition technology provider, is dedicated to creating a game-changing facial recognition technology with unrivaled speed and accuracy. The technology is powered by Autonomous AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence system with more than 250 patents. Corsight AI works with government agencies and companies in a variety of sectors, including law enforcement, aviation, retail, entertainment, and more.

Corsight AI is jointly headquartered in the United States and UK, with R&D offices in Israel. For more information, please visit www.corsight.ai and follow us on LinkedIn .

