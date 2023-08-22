Corsano Health launches Cuffless Blood Pressure

Corsano Health is launching the company's CardioWatch EU-MDR certified patient monitoring bracelet with Cuffless Non-Invasive Blood Pressure at ESC in Amsterdam.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corsano Health, a leading MedTech company developing, producing, and marketing medical grade continuous health monitoring announces the addition of Cuffless Blood Pressure measurements to its advanced smart bracelet.

Corsano CardioWatch 287-2 advanced smart bracelet

The CardioWatch 287-2 is a EU-MDR certified wireless remote monitoring intended for continuous collection of physiological data in home and healthcare settings. This includes heart rate, heart rate variability (R-R interval), respiration rate, activity, sleep, ECG, SpO2, Body Temperature and Blood Pressure. Data is transmitted wirelessly from the device via the application or gateway to a server or health cloud where it is stored and made available for further analysis.

The Corsano Cuffless Non-Invasive Blood Pressure algorithm has been in development since 2019 based on arterial line and ABPM data recorded from over 500 patients. The Corsano Blood Pressure algorithm was validated according to ISO 81060-2:2019 and the AAMI/ESH/ISO collaboration statement "A Universal Standard for the Validation of Blood Pressure Measuring Devices" 2018. Additional validations LONG-TERM, DEVICE POSITION, RE-CALIBRATION, EXERCISE and TREATMENT are ongoing to meet all ESH recommendations.

The research team of the Reinier de Graaf Hospital will present their validation of the Corsano Cuffless Non-Invasive Blood Pressure algorithm at the European Cardiology Congress August 28, 2023.

"Corsano Health's CardioWatch 287-2 enables continuous monitoring of vital signs over extended periods, with un-restricted access to raw data for AI and ML development. This approach allows for early detection of any abnormalities, as it captures fluctuations that may go unnoticed with spot measurements. Continuous monitoring proves especially beneficial for managing chronic conditions like heart disease, where automatic continuous monitoring can significantly improve patient outcomes," says Drs. Peter Stas, CEO of Corsano Health.

About Corsano Health

Corsano Health, based in The Netherlands with offices in Switzerland, is a leading wearable MedTech company developing, producing and marketing medical smart monitoring devices designed to measure vital parameters 24/7 using wireless, non-invasive, and medical-grade technology. The Corsano brand name is derived from in corpore sano (in a healthy body). Corsano's CardioWatch 287 is an EU-MDR certified patient monitoring system that provides a simple and effective method for continuous monitoring of vital parameter measurements (i.e., HR, RR Intervals, ECG, SpO2, Blood Pressure, Respiration, Core Body Temperature, Activity and Sleep).

