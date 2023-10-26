Corrugated Boxes Market size worth $ 90.40 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 3.63% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Corrugated Boxes Market Size By Product (Single Corrugated, Double Corrugated), By Application (Food & Beverage, Electronics & Home Appliance), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Corrugated Boxes Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Corrugated Boxes Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 65.57 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 90.40 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Thrives in the Face of Sustainability Challenges

In a world increasingly concerned with environmental sustainability and efficient logistics, the Global Corrugated Boxes Market has emerged as a beacon of eco-friendly packaging solutions. A new market research report highlights the pivotal role played by corrugated boxes, intricately crafted with three layers of container boards and industrial-grade adhesive, in addressing the urgent need for sustainable packaging.

The Rise of Corrugated Boxes:

Corrugated boxes, with their unique construction of flat top and bottom sheets combined with a twisted or rippled middle layer, have become the preferred choice for transporting fragile goods. Fueled by the ban on plastic packaging in emerging economies, coupled with the surge in online sales and increasing consumer awareness of sustainable packaging options, the Global Corrugated Boxes Market is experiencing unprecedented growth.

Eco-Friendly and Efficient:

What sets corrugated boxes apart is their eco-friendly composition. Crafted from recycled materials, these boxes not only ensure the safety of products during transportation but also contribute significantly to energy efficiency. In a world grappling with the menace of plastic waste, corrugated boxes offer a biodegradable and recyclable alternative, alleviating environmental concerns.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

The Corrugated Boxes Market's growth is further propelled by the global drive against plastic pollution. Companies, aiming for sustainable supply chains, are adopting corrugated boxes due to their lightweight yet robust nature, making them ideal for fragile product shipments. However, challenges such as the boxes' susceptibility to deformation under extreme pressure and adverse weather conditions pose hurdles, urging the industry to innovate further.

Regional Dominance and Key Players:

North America leads the charge in the Global Corrugated Boxes Market, primarily due to the widespread adoption of corrugated boxes in retail sales. Major players shaping the industry landscape include International Paper, WestRock (RockTenn), Smurfit Kappa Group, Rengo, Georgia-Pacific, Mondi Group, Inland Paper, Cascades, Alliabox International (Alliance), and DS Smith, among others.

As we witness the escalating demand for sustainable packaging solutions, corrugated boxes are not just containers; they represent a global shift towards eco-conscious and efficient logistics. This market research report underscores the significance of corrugated boxes in fostering environmental responsibility while ensuring the integrity of products during transit.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Corrugated Boxes Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Corrugated Boxes Market into Product, Application, And Geography.

Corrugated Boxes Market, by Product Single Corrugated Double Corrugated Triple Corrugated

Corrugated Boxes Market, by Application Food & Beverage Electronics & Home Appliance Consumer Good Pharmaceutical Industry E-Commerce Others

Corrugated Boxes Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



SOURCE Verified Market Research