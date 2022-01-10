Corrugated Board Material to Grow at a 5.9% CAGR in the Global Floor POP Display Market

- Global Floor POP Display Market to Surpass US$ 8.2 Bn by 2032: Fact.MR

- Fact.MR's recently published report on the floor POP display market offers a comprehensive analysis of the leading segments in terms of material type, application, packaging format and region. In addition, it provides in-depth information about the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, latest trends, and growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global floor POP display market is expected to reach US$ 4.2 billion in 2022, with a CAGR of 6.3% until 2032.

Global floor POP display manufacturers have significant opportunity to reach potentially lucrative areas as a result of in-store retail purchasing throughout potential economies.

Countries in the APAC area, such as China and India, have seen significant growth in the consumer goods and logistics sectors, owing to rising disposable income and trade growth. Since the turn of the century, demand for FMCG has been increasing, and this trend is expected to continue during the projection period.

In addition, multinational retail chains are teaming up with local companies to have a significant presence in emerging markets. The fast-growing retail sector, as well as solid growth in the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors, bodes well for the growth of the floor POP display industry in these regions.

The use of floor POP displays is steadily rising across a wide range of end-use industries, with the convenience store and supermarket segments set to see the most growth.

POP displays are crucial for introducing new products to the market and raising brand awareness. Furthermore, the POP display market is likely to gain from FMCG businesses' constant expansion. According to independent research, approximately 80% of consumers make their purchasing decisions in retail locations.

Corrugated board is a commonly used material in the material category, making the corrugated board segment very profitable. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2032.

North America, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania are the most promising regions for the expansion of the floor POP display market. The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe's floor POP display industry.

Key Takeaways:

Corrugated board material to dominate the floor POP display market share with generating an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2.5 billion by 2032.

by 2032. Convenience store segment to lead with accounting for one third of the global floor POP display market revenue.

United States floor POP display market to generate an absolute opportunity of US$ 1 Bn by 2032.

floor POP display market to generate an absolute opportunity of by 2032. Hyper market sales channels to grow at a 5.4% CAGR and capture one-fifth of the market share.

Growth Drivers:

Rapid growth in retail sector coupled with healthy rise in automotive and pharmaceutical industries to spur the floor POP display market growth.

Use of e-commerce platforms for day-to-day purchases has led to growth in online shopping which has led to positive growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are pursuing new entrants for mergers and acquisitions in order to maintain their market presence and obtain a competitive advantage. Furthermore, businesses are concentrating on establishing a geographical presence and expanding their supply chains.

Key Players in the Floor POP Display Market are

DS Smith Plc

Conitex Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

WestRock Company

FFR Merchandising Company

Marketing Alliance Group

More Valuable Insights on Floor POP Display Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the floor POP display market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global floor POP display market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Material Type

Corrugated Board



Foam Board



Plastic Sheet



Glass



Metal

By Application

Hyper Market



Supermarket



Departmental store



Speciality Store



Convenience Store



Other Retail Application

By Packaging Format

Food & Beverages



Cosmetics & Personal Care



Pharmaceuticals



Printing & Stationary



Electronics



Automotive



Others Packaging Format

Key Questions Covered in Floor POP Display Market Report

The report offers insight into the floor POP display market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for floor POP display market between 2022 and 2032.

Floor POP display market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Floor POP display market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

