Correction of Earlier Press Release Regarding Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) and Preem AB (publ) Announcement of Refinancing Plan

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) issued a press release with an incorrect headline. We want to hereby clarify that the headline should be Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) and Preem AB (publ) announce refinancing plan.

For further information, please contact:

Amelie Wilson

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: + 46 (0)70-450-10-10

Email: amelie.wilson@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/correction-of-earlier-press-release-regarding-corral-petroleum-holdings-ab--publ--and-preem-ab--publ,c2922693

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Corral Petroleum Holdings AB