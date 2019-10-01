Correction of Earlier Press Release Regarding Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) and Preem AB (publ) Announcement of Refinancing Plan

News provided by

Corral Petroleum Holdings AB

01 Oct, 2019, 12:37 BST

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) issued a press release with an incorrect headline. We want to hereby clarify that the headline should be Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) and Preem AB (publ) announce refinancing plan.

For further information, please contact:
Amelie Wilson
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: + 46 (0)70-450-10-10
Email: amelie.wilson@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/correction-of-earlier-press-release-regarding-corral-petroleum-holdings-ab--publ--and-preem-ab--publ,c2922693

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Corral Petroleum Holdings AB

Also from this source

Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) and Preem AB (publ) Announce...

Corral Petroleum Holdings AB: Investor Call Q2 2019 Presentation...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Correction of Earlier Press Release Regarding Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) and Preem AB (publ) Announcement of Refinancing Plan

News provided by

Corral Petroleum Holdings AB

01 Oct, 2019, 12:37 BST