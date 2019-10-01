Correction of Earlier Press Release Regarding Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) and Preem AB (publ) Announcement of Refinancing Plan
01 Oct, 2019, 12:37 BST
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) issued a press release with an incorrect headline. We want to hereby clarify that the headline should be Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) and Preem AB (publ) announce refinancing plan.
For further information, please contact:
Amelie Wilson
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: + 46 (0)70-450-10-10
Email: amelie.wilson@preem.se
