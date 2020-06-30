Corrata Announces Mobile Endpoint Integration with Microsoft Cloud App Security

DUBLIN, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrata, an award-winning mobile endpoint security company, today announced availability of the first mobile endpoint integration with Microsoft Cloud App Security (MCAS). This integration extends endpoint-based cloud app discovery and control to iOS and Android devices. Organizations can now leverage the traffic information collected by Corrata to control Shadow IT on Android and iOS devices. This integration compliments Microsoft Cloud App Security's existing discovery and control capabilities for Windows endpoints.

Today robust mechanisms for discovering cloud app usage and blocking unapproved apps are critical. New SaaS apps need to be quickly identified and risk assessed. This is a particular challenge for remote and mobile working. By integrating with Corrata, Microsoft Cloud App Security customers can now directly control and monitor cloud app usage on iOS and Android endpoints beyond the network perimeter.

Corrata Cloud app usage information is uploaded from smartphones and tables on a continuous basis. Unapproved cloud apps are blocked directly on the endpoint. This capability is delivered using Corrata's patented SafePathML technology which powers the world's only enterprise grade firewall for mobile devices.

"We are delighted to announce our integration with the Microsoft Cloud App Security team," said Colm Healy, Corrata CEO. "With the rise of remote working, endpoint-based solutions for discovery and control of cloud app usage are more critical than ever. Together our two solutions provide an integrated view of an organization's cloud app usage and one-click enforcement of app usage policy across iOS, Android and Windows devices. This significantly improves IT teams' ability to secure cloud app usage across their organization."

"Niv Goldenberg, Group Product Manager for Microsoft Cloud App Security, Microsoft Corp. said, "The Microsoft Cloud App Security (MCAS) integration with Corrata simplifies cloud app discovery and control on endpoints provided with MDATP and extends them to mobile devices as well. This helps our customers manage Shadow IT across Windows, iOS and Android devices regardless of whether their employees are in the office, at home or on the road."

Corrata has worked with Microsoft to ensure that the integration of the Corrata solution with Microsoft Cloud App Security is simple and easy to implement. Cloud app usage information collected by Corrata will automatically be made available for IT Admins via the Microsoft Cloud App Security console. Once apps are unsanctioned within the MCAS portal they will automatically be blocked by Corrata.

About Corrata

Corrata is an award-winning provider of mobile device security software founded in 2016. Corrata's patented software enables organizations to defend against mobile threats, control cloud app usage and block malicious and inappropriate content on iOS and Android devices. Corrata's technology provides enterprises with unprecedented visibility and control over mobile devices, protecting their employees from web, device and infrastructure-based threats.

Media Contact:

info@corrata.com

SOURCE Corrata