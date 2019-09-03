Corral Petroleum Holdings AB: Investor Call Q2 2019 Presentation

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced an international conference call for investors and analysts will be held today, September 3, 2019 at 3:00 pm CET

Please see attached file for the presentation that will be used in the scheduled international conference call. Please note that supplementary information and discussion of Adjusted EBITDA is included on slides 14 and 15 of the presentation.

The dial-in number is:

Standard International Access +44(0)20-3003-2666

Stockholm +46(0)8-50520424

New York +1-212-999-6659

The meeting code is Corral Q2 

For further information, please contact:

Amelie Wilson
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: + 46(0)70-450-10-10
Email: amelie.wilson@preem.se 

