Corral Petroleum Holdings AB: Investor Call Q2 2019 Presentation
03 Sep, 2019, 10:52 BST
STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced an international conference call for investors and analysts will be held today, September 3, 2019 at 3:00 pm CET.
Please see attached file for the presentation that will be used in the scheduled international conference call. Please note that supplementary information and discussion of Adjusted EBITDA is included on slides 14 and 15 of the presentation.
The dial-in number is:
Standard International Access +44(0)20-3003-2666
Stockholm +46(0)8-50520424
New York +1-212-999-6659
The meeting code is Corral Q2
For further information, please contact:
Amelie Wilson
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: + 46(0)70-450-10-10
Email: amelie.wilson@preem.se
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/investor-call-q2-2019-presentation,c2894694
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Corral Petroleum Holdings AB
Share this article