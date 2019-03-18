Corral Petroleum Holdings AB: Additional Information Report for Q4 2018

STOCKHOLM, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Additional information Q4 Report 2018, page 5, Financing.

On page 5, section Financing, additional information to be added in the report for Q4 ended December 2018, of Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) ("Corral"), published on March 19th 2019:

Cash interest paid in Q4 2018 is SEK 85 million. Last year SEK 47 million. Cash payment on the PIK Toggle Notes was made in January 2019 and is therefore not included in Corral Group's financial statements.

For further information, please contact:

Magdalena Patrón

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: + 46-(0)-10-450-10-00

Email: magdalena.patron@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/additional-information-report-for-q4-2018,c2765837

SOURCE Corral Petroleum Holdings AB