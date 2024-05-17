CORNEX Showcases New Upgrade Products and Solutions at Battery Cells & Systems Expo

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 15th to 16th local time, the Battery Cells & Systems Expo was held in Birmingham, UK. CORNEX NEW ENERGY CO., LTD. ("CORNEX"), a new energy innovative high-tech enterprise focused on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of lithium-ion batteries, brings its latest offerings which is long π314Ah energy storage battery cell and 5MWh Battery Energy Storage Container CORNEX M5 to the exhibition, showcasing industry-leading technology and products, and after-sales services solutions to global customers and partners.

Battery Cells & Systems Expo is an international showcase of manufacturers, users and the entire supply chain working to increase battery performance, cost and safety. It provides an unparalleled platform for in-depth communication on the development of the industry.

CORNEX long π314Ah energy storage battery cell

A new generation of long π314Ah energy storage battery cells has been unveiled, featuring cycle times reaching up to 18,000 times and zero attenuation over 5 years. This innovation redefines the standard of cycle life, increasing it by 50% without loss of capacity or reduction in safety performance. The battery also achieved superior performance in high-temperature conditions, demonstrating that cycle life does not decrease with a 10℃ increase in ambient temperature. CORNEX has mastered the positive electrode lithium replenishment technology through four strategic technological innovations in lithium replenishment system, activation process, electrolyte and cathode material.

CORNEX M5

5MWh Battery Energy Storage Container went into mass production in February this year. It innovatively achieves the multi-dimensional balance with five major advantages of "more capacity, more economical, more safety, more efficiency, and more applications", achieving a 49% increase in system volume energy under the same size, a 32% reduction in floor space, and a 10% reduction in overall operating costs.

CORNEX After-sales Services

Best products with the best services. CORNEX's product has successfully obtained access certification in various territories, including the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, etc. Adhering to the principles of "Proven Expertise, Fast Response and Flexible Warranty", CORNEX has established a strong network of more than 55 professional service teams, including CES and KEM Power, composed of over 500 experienced technical experts, located in 13 different countries and regions, including the United States, Australia, UK, France and Germany, to offer immediate service responses within two hours, provide solutions to common problems within 48 hours, and solve complex problems within 72 hours.