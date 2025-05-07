CORE LABORATORIES ANNOUNCES OPENING OF UNCONVENTIONAL CORE ANALYSIS LABORATORY IN SAUDI ARABIA

HOUSTON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: "CLB") ("Core", "Core Lab", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the opening of its new Unconventional Core Analysis Laboratory in Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This state-of-the-art facility, developed in collaboration with Core's long-time partner, Abdulla Fouad Group, underscores the Company's commitment to advancing reservoir evaluation technologies in the Middle East.

The Company's new analytical laboratory is equipped with advanced proprietary instrumentation designed to provide comprehensive core and fluid analysis services tailored to unconventional reservoirs. By bringing Core Lab's cutting-edge technologies to the region, the facility aims to deliver valuable insights into unconventional reservoir properties, thereby assisting the operator in optimizing the appraisal, development, and production of these unconventional fields.

"The introduction of these laboratory capabilities represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to support the energy sector's evolving needs," said Larry Bruno, CEO of Core Laboratories. "This collaboration with Abdulla Fouad reflects our shared vision of leveraging innovative solutions to address the complexities of unconventional resource development."

This advanced proprietary instrumentation will assist our senior scientists in performing enhanced petrophysical analysis and digital rock characterization, using a number of advanced technologies and analytical techniques, including dual energy CT-scanning, high-frequency Nuclear Magnetic Resonance ("NMR"), and Core's proprietary PRISM™ workflow. These services are designed to provide clients with detailed reservoir rock and fluid characterization, facilitating informed decision-making throughout the appraisal, development, and production lifecycle.

Core remains focused on strategically expanding its global footprint and enhancing service delivery in key energy markets. The Abdulla Fouad Core Lab facility is poised to become a central hub for unconventional core analysis in the region, reinforcing the Company's position as a leader in reservoir optimization technologies.

Core Laboratories Inc. is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.

Visit the Company's website at www.corelab.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/198246/Core_Lab_v2_Logo.jpg