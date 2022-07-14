Coptrz earns the Best Place to Work certification in the UK for second year in row

LONDON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coptrz, an expert in commercial drone solutions, has recently been recognized as one of the best places to work in UK for the second consecutive year. During the assessment, the company outperformed global benchmarks in leadership, benefits, workplace culture and colleague performance where employees confirmed that they enjoy working at the organisation and considered the company a great place to work.

Paul Luen, CEO and Founder, Coptrz commented on this achievement "Our number one strategic priority is and will always be 'to attract, develop and retain great people in a great culture to make learning a competitive advantage'. It's the most important non-imitable differentiating factor in our business which drives our meteoric growth. To be recognised again as one of the UK's Best Places to Work helps further strengthen our commitment to our employees, whilst acting as a magnet for attracting the next generation of superstars in our business."

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Every year in the UK, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

