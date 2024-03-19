COPPA DELLE ALPI 2024: THE GRAND TOUR OF THE ALPS STARTS FROM TRIESTE AND FINISHES IN COURMAYEUR

BRESCIA, Italy, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth edition of the Coppa delle Alpi was presented today. This year's event will go beyond the winter regularity race for historic cars to become a Grand Tour of 5 legs crossing the entire Alpine arc from East to West, through Italy, Slovenia, Austria, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Germany and France. In parallel with the race itinerary, 1000 Miglia has decided to launch the The Grand Alpine Journey project, a path of reflection representing the socio-economic, anthropological and environmental transformations of the Alpine macro-region.

The Sports Councilor of the Municipality of Brescia Alessandro Cantoni, the President of AC Brescia Aldo Bonomi, the President of 1000 Miglia Beatrice Saottini and the CEO of 1000 Miglia Alberto Piantoni

As protagonists of the sports competition, and active participants in the project, competitors will be limited to 30 cars, added to which will be 10 crews composed of leading figures on the five macro-themes addressed during the different days: agriculture, crafts, culture, energy and tourism. With the support of the AAster Consortium, which conducted the preparatory study for the project, during the lunches and dinners on each day of the race, in-depth meetings will be organised with local institutions and representatives of the best practices of the area of passage. Alongside the 1000 Miglia in this project will be the Università della Montagna, the Altagamma Foundation and the Aosta Valley Region. The outline of the reflection will consist of a concise paper, a canvas for the concluding forum on 4 May.

THE ROUTE Departing from Trieste, after administrative checks on Sunday 28 April, on Monday 29 the crews will drive up to Kranjska Gora, the lunch venue, to continue via Tolmezzo to the leg finish in Cortina. On Tuesday 30th, the cars will drive through Val Badia, stop for lunch at the Messner Museum in Ripa (Brunico), and cross the Austrian border from Innsbruck to Seefeld. The third leg, on Wednesday 1 May, will arrive in Germany at Garmisch, return to Italy for lunch in Livigno, and finish in Switzerland at Saint Moritz. The morning of 2 May will see a break in Vaduz, the capital of Lichtenstein, lunch at the Swiss Museum of Transport in Lucerne, and an evening arrival in Gstaad. Friday 3 the tour will enter into France and have lunch in Chamonix before reaching, after more than 1600 kilometres, the final finish line in Courmayeur where the conference will be held on Saturday 4.

